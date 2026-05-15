$1.7 billion for Jan 6 rioters?? - Live with Scott MacFarlane and Lev Parnas

Join me for a special conversation with Scott MacFarlane as we break down one of the most dangerous things happening in America right now: the attempt to rewrite the history of January 6th.

We are going to talk about the insurrection, the corruption, the pardons, the money, the propaganda, and the way Trump and his allies are trying to turn criminals into victims — and accountability into a political weapon.

Scott has been on the front lines covering January 6th, the courts, Congress, and the people still trying to expose the truth. This is a conversation you do not want to miss.

Because this is bigger than one day. This is about whether the truth survives. This is about whether history gets written by the people who lived through it — or by the people who tried to destroy it.

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This is not just a community. This is a movement. And together, we are going to make sure they do not get to erase the truth about January 6th.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.