A Late Night Message for Everyone Who’s Tired — But Still Fighting

Last night, after a long day, after putting the kids to bed, I felt like I needed to speak directly to you — not with another headline breakdown, but with a message from the heart.

So many of you have been reaching out, telling me how tired you are, how scared you are, how heavy this moment feels. Financial pressure, family division, anxiety, fear, the loss of rights, the attacks on our Constitution, the constant chaos — it is a lot. And I want you to know: I see you. I hear you. And you are not alone.

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But this speech is not about despair.

It is about hope. Real hope. The kind of hope that looks darkness in the face and refuses to surrender. The kind of hope that reminds us that we are still here, still standing, still speaking, and still fighting. They want us exhausted. They want us silent. They want us to believe democracy is already gone. But they are wrong.

We are getting louder. We are building. We are organizing. We are breaking through. And together, we are going to get our democracy back.

Please watch this late-night message, share it, restack it, and send it to someone who needs to hear that they are not alone in this fight.

And if you believe in what we are building here, please become a paid subscriber today. Your support does not just support this platform — it allows me to keep fighting, keep speaking truth to power, keep exposing what they do not want exposed, and keep building this movement to save our democracy.

If you want to support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This fight takes resources. Independence takes support. Truth takes all of us.

If you can, upgrade to a paid subscription now. Stand with me. Stand with this movement. Stand with democracy.

Because we are not done.

We are just getting louder.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away