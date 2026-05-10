My Lev Remembers Family ,

Before I say anything else, I want to wish every mother, grandmother, stepmother, aunt, sister, daughter, caregiver, and every woman who has ever carried the weight of love for someone else a beautiful and meaningful Mother’s Day.

And I want to begin by honoring the women in my own life — because when I think about Mother’s Day, I don’t just think about one person. I think about the women who shaped me, saved me, carried me, stood beside me, and made me who I am.

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I think about my mother, who went through unimaginable hardships to bring us to America, to give us freedom, to give us a future, and to give us a chance at a life that so many people only dream about. She sacrificed everything for her family. She gave us strength before we even understood what strength meant.

I think about my sister, who has been by my side my whole life. I have watched her strength, her resilience, her loyalty, and her love. The women in my life have always been the foundation — the ones who carry the pain quietly, who hold families together, who keep moving even when the world gives them every reason to break.

And most importantly, I want to especially wish my wife, Svetlana, a beautiful and Happy Mother’s Day.

Svetlana is not just my wife. She is my best friend. She is my strength. She is my rock. She is the heart of our family. She is the one who holds everything together — for me, for our children, for our home, for all of us.

There are things that people see from the outside, and then there are the things that only a family knows. The sacrifices. The late nights. The worries. The quiet strength. The love that keeps everybody standing.

That is Svetlana.

She gives our family stability. She gives our children love, guidance, protection, and strength. She gives me something I cannot even fully put into words. Without her, I would not be able to do what I do. Without her, I would not have the strength I have. She is everything to me and to our family.

And that is why Mother’s Day is so important to me.

Because sometimes, in the chaos of life, we don’t stop enough to say what should be said. We don’t always stop to honor the women who carry so much. We don’t always stop to acknowledge that so much of what we become is because of the women who loved us, protected us, believed in us, and stood beside us when no one else would.

So today, before anything else, I want to say thank you.

To my mother.

To my sister.

To my wife, Svetlana.

To every woman who has carried a family, protected a child, held someone together, or kept going when nobody saw the weight she was carrying.

And I want to say something especially to those who may feel this day in a complicated way.

For some, Mother’s Day is joy.

For some, it is flowers, family, laughter, breakfast at the table, children running around, memories being made.

But for others, it is also pain.

It is an empty chair.

It is a phone call you can’t make anymore.

It is a voice you still hear in your heart but can no longer hear in the room.

I understand that feeling deeply.

Because for me, Mother’s Day will always be about my mother.

My mother was not just my mother. She was my best friend. She was my protector. She was my strength. And when my father passed away, she became everything. She became my mother and my father. She became the person I leaned on, the person I trusted, the person who understood me in a way nobody else ever could.

She was my friend.

She was my family.

She was my love.

She was home.

And when she passed away, something inside me changed forever.

I say this honestly: I still don’t think I have fully realized it. Even today. Even after all this time. There are moments when I still feel like I can call her. There are moments when something happens and my first instinct is to tell her. There are moments when I hear her voice in my head, when I feel her presence, when I remember the way she loved me, worried about me, fought for me, and believed in me.

Losing your mother is not something you simply “get over.”

You learn to live with it.

You learn to carry it.

You learn to keep moving because you know that is what she would have wanted.

But the love never leaves. The grief never fully disappears. It just becomes part of who you are.

Mother’s Day itself began as something much deeper than flowers and cards.

It grew out of a movement of women who believed in care, peace, healing, and community. In the years after the Civil War, women organized “Mother’s Day” gatherings to bring people together, to heal divisions, and to honor the role mothers played in holding families and communities together. Later, Anna Jarvis fought to make Mother’s Day a national holiday in honor of her own mother, because she believed the sacrifices mothers make should never be forgotten.

And that is what this day is really about.

It is about sacrifice.

It is about love.

It is about the women who give everything and ask for so little.

It is about the hands that raised us, the hearts that carried us, and the voices that shaped us.

But this Mother’s Day, I also want to say something else.

Honoring mothers cannot just be something we do one day a year.

We cannot say we honor women while watching their rights be stripped away.

We cannot say we respect mothers while survivors are ignored, silenced, mocked, or abandoned.

We cannot say we love the women in our lives while staying quiet when women across this country are being told they no longer have control over their own bodies, their own futures, their own dignity.

To me, Mother’s Day is not only about remembering the women who raised us.

It is also about protecting the women who are still fighting.

The survivors.

The daughters.

The mothers.

The grandmothers.

The women who have been abused and told to stay quiet.

The women who have been harmed and then forced to watch powerful men walk away untouched.

The women whose rights are being treated like bargaining chips by politicians who will never understand the pain, fear, and consequences of what they are doing.

So today, I make this pledge.

I will continue to stand with survivors.

I will continue to speak for the women who have been silenced.

I will continue to fight for the rights of women and girls in this country.

I will continue to use this platform to say what too many people are afraid to say.

Because this is personal.

When I think about my mother, I think about strength. I think about sacrifice. I think about a woman who carried more than she ever should have had to carry, but never stopped loving, never stopped fighting, never stopped giving.

And when I look at Svetlana, I see the strength of a mother who gives everything to her family. I see the strength of a woman who carries so much and still finds a way to love, to guide, to protect, and to hold everyone together.

That is why we must honor women not just with words, but with action.

We must honor them by standing up for their rights.

We must honor them by believing survivors.

We must honor them by protecting our daughters.

We must honor them by teaching our sons what respect really means.

We must honor them by refusing to allow powerful men to abuse, insult, control, and silence women while the rest of us look away.

Mother’s Day reminds me of everything women give to this world.

And it reminds me of how much we owe them.

I know so many of you have mothers like that.

Some of you still have them here. Call them. Hold them. Tell them what they mean to you. Do not wait. Do not assume there will always be another day, another moment, another chance.

Some of you, like me, carry your mothers in memory now. And to you, I want to say: they are still with us. In the way we love. In the way we fight. In the way we raise our children. In the way we refuse to give up. In the way we keep going even when our hearts are broken.

And to those who have complicated relationships with this day — those who lost a mother, those who never had the mother they deserved, those who are grieving a child, those who are trying to become mothers, those who chose a different path, those who mothered others without ever receiving the title — this day is for you too.

Love comes in many forms. Family comes in many forms. Motherhood comes in many forms.

Today, I want all of you to feel seen.

I am taking today to be with my incredible wife and our family, because Mother’s Day is sacred to me. It always has been. It is a day of love, but also reflection. A day of gratitude, but also memory. A day that reminds me of what I had, what I lost, and what still lives inside me.

My mother made me who I am.

Her love is part of every fight I take on.

Her strength is part of every truth I speak.

Her memory is part of why I refuse to stay silent.

And my wife, Svetlana, is part of why I am able to keep going today.

So today, from my heart to yours, Happy Mother’s Day.

To every mother still here, thank you.

To every mother we have lost, we remember you.

To every woman fighting for dignity, safety, freedom, and justice, we stand with you.

And to my mother — I miss you every single day.

I still hear you.

I still feel you.

I still carry you.

And I will keep fighting in your honor.

Before I close, I want to ask you from the heart to join me in this fight.

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From my family to yours, I wish you a beautiful, peaceful, meaningful Mother’s Day.

Hold the women you love close.

Remember the ones we lost.

Honor the ones still fighting.

And never forget the power, strength, and love of a mother.

Happy Mother’s Day.

— Lev Parnas

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