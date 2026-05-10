Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Connie Niedt's avatar
Connie Niedt
4h

Phenominal tribute, Lev. So heart-felt and beautifully written. Thank you for all you do for all of us!

Reply
Share
Pamela Joyce's avatar
Pamela Joyce
4h

Beautiful words and feelings, Lev.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture