Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Mary M's avatar
Mary M
2d

Lev, thank you for this message. I will tell you it's been hard for me to stay engaged of late. Not because I don't want to but because life changes I'm going through make it difficult to stay engaged. There is only so much time in a day, so much energy to give without depleting my inner resources. Your strength keeps me focused and gives me courage. So thank you again!!!

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Heather Wynne-Phillips's avatar
Heather Wynne-Phillips
2d

We are here with you Lev. You and Ellie and Zev and Dean etc etc etc are going to be the ones, history will record, that saved us.

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