Good morning and Happy Saturday, my family.

I hope you’re waking up with a moment—just a moment—of peace, a moment of strength, and a moment to breathe. Because I know how rare that has become.

Since I started this platform, it feels like the world hasn’t slowed down for even a second. The news doesn’t stop, the chaos doesn’t stop, and the noise is constant. Days blur into nights, nights into mornings, and before you even realize it, time is gone.

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And I feel it too.

Just over a week ago, I became a grandfather—and even saying those words still doesn’t feel real. My granddaughter is already over a week old, and it feels like it happened yesterday and a lifetime ago at the same time. I held her in my arms, and for a brief moment everything stopped—the noise, the chaos, the politics, the fights. It all faded away.

And all I could think was:

This is what we’re fighting for.

For the next generation.

For a future that isn’t controlled by corruption, lies, and power games.

And then, just like that, you’re pulled right back into it—back into the storm.

That’s when it hit me how dangerous it is when the world moves so fast that we don’t even get a second to reflect… to feel… to say what needs to be said.

So today, I’m taking that second.

I’m pausing.

And I’m saying something I don’t say enough:

Thank you.

From the deepest place in my heart.

Thank you to every single one of you who has stood with me, who has believed in this platform, who has sent messages—not just to me, but to my family—reminding us that we are not alone in this fight.

Thank you to every subscriber—because you are not just readers.

You are the foundation of this movement.

And to my paid subscribers—and those of you who go even further:

Those who contribute

Those who support Ukraine

Those who step up quietly, without recognition

You are the reason this continues.

You are the reason I can keep going.

You are the reason this platform stays:

Independent

Unfiltered

Unafraid

And I need you to understand something clearly:

This does not work without you.

Every paid subscription is not just support—it is protection.

It protects this platform from being silenced.

It allows me to keep speaking freely.

It gives me the ability to bring you truth without compromise.

And just as importantly—it fuels the algorithm.

Because here’s the reality:

Algorithms don’t reward truth.

They reward:

Engagement

Consistency

Communities that show up

So every time you:

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Comment

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You are not just interacting.

You are fighting.

You are pushing this message into spaces it was never meant to reach.

You are helping us break through.

And that matters more than you know.

The same goes for YouTube.

Substack is our home—this is where we build, where we connect, where we organize.

But YouTube…

That’s our megaphone.

That’s our reach.

That’s how we take this message to millions.

So I need your help there too.

Go to YouTube and:

Subscribe

Watch the videos

Like

Comment

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Because every action tells YouTube:

“This matters. Show this to more people.”

And when it spreads there—we bring people back here.

And when we grow here—we become unstoppable.

Because what we are building here is different.

I am not a journalist.

I am not a pundit.

I am someone who lived inside that world.

Someone who knows the players.

Someone who understands the system.

Someone who still has sources where others don’t.

That’s why you hear things here first.

That’s why you understand what’s coming before it becomes headline news.

And yes—it comes at a cost.

A real one.

But I made a decision:

To stand for truth

To stand for survivors

To stand for what’s right

Even when it’s hard.

And I see you doing the same.

History has shown us that movements are not built on comfort—they are built on courage.

Frederick Douglass said:

“Power concedes nothing without a demand.”

And what that means is simple:

Nothing changes because we wait.

Nothing changes because we hope.

Change happens when people demand it.

When they show up.

When they refuse to back down.

That’s what we are doing.

That’s who we are becoming.

And when the road feels long… when it feels exhausting… when it feels like nothing is moving fast enough…

We remember the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

But it does not bend on its own.

It bends because people like you:

Keep showing up

Keep pushing

Keep believing

Even when it would be easier to walk away.

And right now—this is that moment.

This is when people get tired.

This is when people get distracted.

This is when people give up.

And that is exactly what they are counting on.

But we are not going to give them that.

We are going to do the opposite.

We are going to organize.

We are going to act.

We are going to use:

Our phones

Our emails

Our voices

Our platforms

We are going to call.

We are going to write.

We are going to flood the system with truth.

And we are already building the structure to do it.

A real movement.

A real strategy.

A real plan.

If you’re ready to be part of that:

Join us → levpttp@proton.me

This is how modern movements win.

Not by waiting.

But by acting—together.

And now I’m asking you:

Be part of this.

If you can, become a paid subscriber.

Because it:

Keeps this platform alive

Protects independent truth

Helps us grow

Helps us reach more people

If you can contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And most importantly:

Subscribe to YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LevRemembers

Help me take this message beyond our walls.

But hear me clearly—

If you can’t contribute financially:

You are still just as important.

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Because movements are built by people who show up.

So show up.

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Comment

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Spread the message

Every action matters.

Every voice matters.

And together—

We will win.

Not because it’s easy.

Not because it’s guaranteed.

But because we are not going to stop.

We are not going to back down.

We are not going to compromise who we are.

We are going to stand for truth.

No matter how hard it gets.

And I give you my word:

I will stand with you.

For the survivors.

For the truth.

For the next generation.

For my granddaughter that I just held in my arms—and for all our kids

Who deserves a better world.

And we are going to build it.

Together.

—Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.