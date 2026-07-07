Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
1h

Every fucking time Putin and little dick talk, the bombs fall on Ukraine. Coincidence? I think not. You have the power to stop Putin and little dick. Use it! Call your Representative in the House every day. Tell them the people want him Impeached, Convicted and REMOVED! Tell them to Do Their Job!

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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
1h

It’s pretty ridiculous how Trump says communism is so terrible when it’s misapplied to democrats in the US but he sucks up to Putin and is willing to throw former allies under the bus to help Putin, leader of a dreaded communist government. Does trump really believe we’re all as stupid as he is?

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