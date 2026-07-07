On July 4th, while Americans celebrated Independence Day, Donald Trump spent nearly an hour and a half on the phone with Vladimir Putin.

Within 24 hours, Russia responded with one of its largest aerial assaults of the war.

The primary target was Kyiv.

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According to Ukrainian officials, Russia launched 351 drones and 68 missiles, including 23 ballistic missiles, in a coordinated overnight attack. Apartment buildings collapsed. Entire neighborhoods were engulfed in smoke. Rescue crews spent hours pulling survivors from the rubble while searching for those who never made it out. At least 22 people were killed, including 15 in Kyiv, and dozens more were injured. Ukrainian officials also confirmed that every Russian ballistic missile reached its target, underscoring the urgent shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles needed to defend the country’s cities.

For the people of Ukraine, this was not simply another night of war.

It was another reminder that while the world debates strategy, diplomacy, and politics, they continue to live under constant terror.

As many of you know, I have spent years around the people who shaped these relationships. I understand how this world operates. Public statements often sound very different from private conversations, and diplomacy is frequently used to create a narrative that does not match what is happening behind the scenes.

Based on what I am hearing from people familiar with these discussions, the July 4th conversation was far less about negotiating an immediate peace than it was about timelines and expectations.

The way it has been described to me is that Trump expressed frustration that Russia has not yet achieved the outcome he expected in Ukraine. The response, according to what I am hearing, was that Putin remains confident Russia will ultimately accomplish its objectives and asked for more time.

Instead of de-escalation, Ukraine endured another devastating night of missile and drone attacks.

Instead of signs that this war is winding down, Russia demonstrated once again that it is prepared to continue escalating its campaign against Ukrainian civilians.

Now Trump is preparing for the NATO summit, where Ukraine and the future of European security will once again dominate the agenda.

My hope is that world leaders focus not on optimistic headlines, but on the reality unfolding every night across Ukraine.

The reality is that families continue to lose their homes.

Parents continue to bury their children.

Emergency workers continue to search through collapsed buildings.

And Ukraine continues to defend not only its own sovereignty, but the principles of democracy and freedom that so many of us too often take for granted.

This is why our mission matters.

Because of your generosity, Oleksandr has been able to deliver humanitarian aid directly to people living through this nightmare. Together we have helped provide food, medicine, hygiene supplies, generators, emergency assistance, and hope to families who have lost nearly everything.

https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo

Those deliveries are only possible because of you.

As always, I want to thank every one of you who has stood with us and with the people of Ukraine. Your generosity has done far more than deliver food, medicine, and emergency aid—it has reminded families living through unimaginable darkness that they have not been forgotten.

If you’re able, please support Oleksandr’s mission through GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo

If you’ve already given, thank you. If you can give again, every contribution matters. If you’re not in a position to donate, please share this letter, restack it, and consider becoming a paid subscriber.

And if you can contribute directly to support the work:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Your support helps us continue reporting, continue helping, and continue keeping Ukraine in front of the world.

Sometimes the greatest gift we can give isn’t measured in dollars. It’s hope. Hope that the world still cares. Hope that someone is still listening. Hope that, even in the darkest moments, they are not standing alone.

Thank you for standing with Ukraine.

Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots you’re watching play out in real time between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine

And while you’re there, support Ukraine by grabbing Voice from Ukraine gear. This is more than a community. It’s a movement—and we’re not backing down