AFTERMATH OF INVASION - BEN AND LEV

You don’t want to miss this. Tonight we break down the breaking news the media is not talking about—from Venezuela to the Epstein files—and why these stories are being buried right now. I’ve spent my life watching how bad actors flood the zone to avoid accountability. This is one of those moments. While the headlines chase noise, we’re connecting the dots and keeping the focus where it belongs—on the truth they don’t want exposed.

Here’s what unites us: we don’t just talk—we act. The Epstein files are the front line. That’s the leverage. That’s how we stop the madness, the lawlessness, and the constant distractions at home and abroad. If you want real change, call your members of Congress and your Senators. Demand they keep their attention on the Epstein files. Call media outlets. Email them. Pressure works—but only if we apply it together and refuse to be distracted.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—or share the program if you already have it. The book connects the dots on what you’re seeing unfold right now, and the more people who read it, the harder it is to bury the truth

