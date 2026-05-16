Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Denise Lachance-Ward's avatar
Denise Lachance-Ward
5h

OMG Lev this , all of it ! Just perfectly written . You’re so right . I can’t thank you enough for this post !!!!🤍

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Mary Caron's avatar
Mary Caron
5h

I needed to hear that, Lev. Thanks.

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