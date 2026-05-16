I woke up this morning and started reading through your messages, your DMs, your comments, and your emails.

And I have to be honest with you — I am worried about each and every one of you.

Because what we have built here is more than a platform. It is more than a Substack. It is more than a community.

We have become a family.

And when I read what so many of you are saying — how tired you are, how scared you are, how overwhelmed you feel, how hard it is to keep up with everything happening in this country — I feel it deeply.

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I understand it because I am going through it with you.

I know what this moment feels like. The pressure is real. The fear is real. The exhaustion is real. And for so many families, it is not just the politics. It is everyday life.

The price of everything is going up. Gas, groceries, rent, insurance, utilities — everything feels heavier. Families are working harder and still feeling like they are falling behind. People are looking at their bank accounts, looking at the news, looking at what is happening in Washington, and asking themselves the same question:

How much more are we supposed to take?

And on top of that, every day brings another crisis. Another breaking headline. Another attack on our rights. Another threat to our democracy. Another outrage from Trump and his people. Another story that makes you angry, scared, exhausted, or all three at the same time.

I want you to know something before I say anything else:

I am with you. I understand you. I feel it too.

I know people are overwhelmed. I know people are tired. I know people are scared. I hear it from you every day. I see it in the comments, in the messages, in the emails, and in the conversations I have with people who are just trying to keep their families together while this chaos keeps coming at us from every direction.

And that is exactly why I wanted to write this today.

Because what we are feeling is real.

But it is also important to understand something very clearly:

That exhaustion is not an accident.

This is part of the strategy.

They want to flood the zone. They want to overwhelm you. They want to hit you with so much chaos, so much corruption, so much noise, that eventually you just shut down. They want you exhausted. They want you afraid. They want you fighting with each other. They want you to feel like nothing matters, like nobody can stop them, like the system is already gone, like your voice does not count.

That is the game.

And I am telling you right now: we cannot let them win that way.

Because this is how authoritarian movements work. They don’t just try to take power by force. They try to take power by wearing people down. They create so many fires at once that people don’t know where to look. They attack the courts, the press, the rule of law, immigrants, women, veterans, workers, voters, families, and our allies around the world — all at the same time — because they know most people cannot emotionally process all of it every single day.

They are counting on that.

They are counting on you saying, “I can’t do this anymore.”

They are counting on you turning off, walking away, and disconnecting completely.

But here is the truth:

We need you.

We need each and every one of us.

Not burned out. Not broken. Not sitting in front of the television all day letting the fear take over. Not doomscrolling until midnight until your head is spinning and your heart is heavy.

We need you strong.

We need you clear.

We need you rested.

We need you with your family, with your friends, with your community, remembering what we are actually fighting for.

Because this fight is not about cable news. It is not about social media. It is not about one headline or one outrage or one man.

This fight is about our children. Our families. Our freedoms. Our democracy. Our right to vote. Our right to speak. Our right to live in a country where no president is above the law and no group of corrupt men gets to decide the future for all of us behind closed doors.

That is why mental health matters.

That is why taking breaks matters.

That is why stepping away for a day does not mean you are giving up.

It means you are preparing yourself to keep going.

Go outside. Take a walk. Have dinner with your family. Call someone you love. Turn off the news for a few hours. Laugh. Pray. Rest. Breathe. Spend time with your children. Hold the people close to you.

Do not let them steal your peace.

Do not let them steal your joy.

Do not let them make you believe that being informed means being consumed.

Because that is another trap.

We have to stay informed, yes. We have to stay engaged, yes. We have to organize, vote, speak out, support each other, and refuse to look away. But we also have to understand that this is not a one-day fight. This is not one news cycle. This is not one post, one show, one protest, or one election.

This is a movement.

And movements are built by people who know how to keep going.

They want us divided.

We will stay united.

They want us scared.

We will stay strong.

They want us exhausted.

We will take care of ourselves and each other.

They want us disconnected.

We will build community.

They want us silent.

We will speak louder.

But we have to be honest with ourselves too. We cannot pretend that this does not take a toll. We cannot pretend that watching the corruption, the cruelty, the attacks, the lies, and the destruction day after day does not affect people.

It does.

And that is why I am saying this to you directly:

Take care of yourself.

I have been telling you to watch what they do, not what they say. And what they are doing right now is trying to wear America down. They are trying to make decent people feel powerless. They are trying to make good people retreat. They are trying to make us believe that nothing we do matters.

But everything we do matters.

Every call matters.

Every share matters.

Every conversation matters.

Every person you bring into this movement matters.

Every time you refuse to give in to fear, that matters.

And we also have to stop waiting for someone else to save us.

There is no white knight coming on a shiny white horse to fix this for us. We cannot sit back and hope the establishment will suddenly find the courage it has failed to show for far too long.

The Democratic leadership has let us down. The Republican Party has let people down. Members of Congress on both sides — people who were supposed to protect this country, defend the Constitution, and put the American people first — have failed us.

That is the truth.

But that truth should not make us hopeless.

It should make us powerful.

Because this is our time now. Our voices, together, can force real change. We can build a new kind of Democratic Party, with new leadership that actually cares about working people, roots out corruption, stands up to authoritarianism, and brings this country back together.

Not through fear.

Not through division.

But through courage, honesty, accountability, and the power of people who refuse to be ignored anymore.

We got here because too many people disconnected for too long. Too many people said, “It can’t happen here.” Too many people thought someone else would handle it. Too many people looked away while the corruption grew, while the lies spread, while the people who wanted power at any cost built their machine.

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We cannot make that mistake again.

But staying connected does not mean destroying yourself.

It means finding balance.

It means knowing when to fight and when to breathe.

It means understanding that your mental health is not separate from this movement. It is part of this movement.

Because they cannot defeat a people who refuse to be divided, refuse to be silenced, and refuse to be burned out.

That is my message today.

Take the break when you need it.

Spend time with your family.

Protect your peace.

But do not give up.

Do not disconnect.

Do not let them overwhelm you into silence.

We need you in this fight. We need your voice. We need your courage. We need your heart. We need your strength.

And together, we will get our country back.

If this message speaks to you, please share it with someone who is feeling tired right now. Let them know they are not alone.

Become a paid subscriber if you can. That is what keeps this platform alive and independent. It helps us keep exposing what the mainstream media is missing, keep building this movement, and keep reaching more people every single day.

Support the platform directly:

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This is not just a community. This is a movement.

And we are not going anywhere.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.