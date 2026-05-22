My dear Lev Remembers family,

The past 72 hours have opened my eyes in a way that honestly shook me.

Not because of one person.

Not because of one accusation.

Not because of one post, one comment, one attack, or one misunderstanding.

What scared me was how fast it happened.

How quickly a simple piece of misinformation — a claim without proof, an accusation without evidence, a narrative without clarification — began to divide people who should be standing shoulder to shoulder.

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I watched people who are on the same side start going after each other. I watched a community that has been built on truth, accountability, courage, and resistance suddenly get pulled into confusion, anger, personal attacks, and suspicion.

And that worried me deeply.

Because this is exactly how movements get weakened.

Not always from the outside.

Sometimes from the inside.

Sometimes all it takes is one false claim, one rumor, one emotionally charged post, one accusation that people repeat before they verify — and suddenly people who were standing together yesterday are questioning each other today.

That is dangerous.

And we have to talk about it.

Because this is not about what happened to me personally. This is not about who said what. This is not about ego, drama, personalities, or online fights.

This is bigger than that.

This is about whether we are strong enough, disciplined enough, and united enough to survive the very tactics that authoritarian movements use to destroy opposition.

Misinformation is not just something Donald Trump uses at rallies.

Disinformation is not just something Russia pushes through propaganda networks.

Manipulation is not just something that happens on Fox News or inside MAGA circles.

It can happen anywhere.

It can happen inside our own communities.

It can happen among people who believe they are fighting for truth.

And if we are not careful, it can turn us against each other before the real fight even begins.

That is why I am writing this letter.

Because we cannot allow ourselves to be so easily manipulated.

We cannot allow unverified claims to become weapons.

We cannot allow personal attacks to replace facts.

We cannot allow emotional reactions to override truth.

We cannot allow people with agendas — whether intentional or not — to divide a movement that needs every single voice, every single person, every single ounce of strength right now.

Because let me be clear.

United, we take our country back.

United, we defend democracy.

United, we stop authoritarianism.

United, we expose corruption.

United, we protect the vulnerable.

United, we hold power accountable.

But divided?

Donald Trump wins.

Divided, MAGA wins.

Divided, the oligarchs win.

Divided, the people trying to exhaust us, confuse us, and break us win.

And I refuse to let that happen.

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We are living through one of the most dangerous moments in modern American history. We are watching a movement openly embrace authoritarianism. We are watching institutions be tested. We are watching truth be attacked every single day. We are watching people in power try to normalize cruelty, corruption, lawlessness, intimidation, and fear.

This is not the time for us to turn on each other.

This is not the time for purity tests.

This is not the time for personal agendas.

This is not the time for whisper campaigns, online mobs, or accusations without facts.

This is the time for clarity.

This is the time for discipline.

This is the time for unity.

That does not mean we all have to agree on everything. Democracy is not silence. Democracy is not blind loyalty. Democracy is not pretending that disagreements do not exist.

But democracy requires responsibility.

Before we attack, we verify.

Before we accuse, we clarify.

Before we spread something, we ask whether it is true.

Before we tear someone down, we ask whether we are helping the cause or helping the people trying to destroy it.

Because the truth matters.

Facts matter.

Evidence matters.

And if we abandon those things inside our own movement, then what exactly are we fighting for?

We cannot say we are fighting disinformation from Trump’s world while repeating unverified information in our own.

We cannot say we are fighting authoritarianism while using mob tactics against each other.

We cannot say we are building a movement for democracy while destroying people without proof and without even asking basic questions.

That is not strength.

That is not justice.

That is not truth.

That is exactly what the other side wants.

They want us angry.

They want us exhausted.

They want us suspicious of one another.

They want us distracted by infighting while they continue their march toward power.

They want us fighting personalities instead of fighting policies.

They want us arguing over each other instead of organizing against them.

And we cannot give them that gift.

The main issue right now has to remain the main issue.

Saving democracy.

Stopping authoritarianism.

Stopping dictatorship.

Stopping corruption.

Stopping the people who believe this country belongs to them and not to us.

Everything else must be measured against that mission.

We need to get back to the table as a country. We need to heal. We need to unite. We need to rebuild trust. We need to remember that democracy is not protected by one leader, one pundit, one journalist, one politician, or one platform.

It is protected by people.

People who refuse to be manipulated.

People who refuse to be divided.

People who refuse to let anger replace truth.

People who understand that movements are not built on gossip — they are built on principle.

And principle means we demand facts.

Even when we are angry.

Especially when we are angry.

More than 250 years ago, before America even became a nation, John Dickinson wrote words that still speak directly to the danger we face today. In The Liberty Song, published in 1768 as Americans were being called to unite in defense of their freedom, he wrote:

“Then join hand in hand brave Americans all,

By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall;

In so righteous a cause let us hope to succeed,

For Heaven approves of each generous deed.”

Think about that.

Before this country was born, Americans already understood that freedom could not be won by people divided against one another. They understood that a righteous cause requires courage, discipline, and unity. They understood that when people are fighting oppression, division is not merely a disagreement — it is a threat to the entire cause.

That warning belongs to us now.

Because that is the choice in front of us.

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We either learn how to stand together, even when things get difficult, even when emotions are high, even when disagreements are real — or we allow the people trying to destroy democracy to divide us into pieces.

I know where I stand.

I stand with truth.

I stand with facts.

I stand with democracy.

I stand with the people who are tired, scared, frustrated, angry, and exhausted — but still refuse to give up.

I stand with the survivors.

I stand with the whistleblowers.

I stand with the immigrants being targeted.

I stand with the workers being ignored.

I stand with the families being torn apart.

I stand with Ukraine.

I stand with every person who believes that America is worth fighting for.

And I stand with this community.

But I need this community to understand something.

We are going to be tested.

We are going to be attacked.

We are going to be smeared.

We are going to be baited into fights.

We are going to be pushed into division.

And every time that happens, we have to ask ourselves one question:

Are we helping the movement, or are we helping the people trying to destroy it?

Because united, we win.

United, we conquer fear.

United, we break through the noise.

United, we expose the truth.

United, we build the kind of movement that cannot be bought, bullied, or broken.

United, we take our country back.

Divided, we fall.

And I do not know about you, but I am not ready to fall.

I am ready to fight.

I am ready to build.

I am ready to organize.

I am ready to expose the truth.

I am ready to stand with all of you — not in anger, not in chaos, not in division, but in purpose.

Because this is bigger than me.

This is bigger than any one person.

This is about whether we leave our children a democracy or a dictatorship.

And I believe with everything in me that if we stand together, we will win.

Not because it will be easy.

Not because they will suddenly stop attacking us.

Not because the road ahead will be simple.

But because truth is stronger than lies.

Courage is stronger than fear.

And a united people are stronger than any authoritarian who thinks he can break them.

So tonight, I am asking you to do something simple but powerful.

Pause before you attack.

Verify before you share.

Ask questions before you accuse.

Do not let misinformation turn allies into enemies.

Do not let personal agendas distract us from the mission.

Do not let Donald Trump, MAGA, the oligarchs, or anyone else divide what we are building here.

Because this is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And movements survive when people remember why they started.

We started because truth matters.

We started because democracy matters.

We started because silence is not an option.

And we will continue because united we stand — and united we will win.

Stand With This Movement

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Restack this letter.

Send it to someone who is tired, frustrated, angry, or ready to give up.

Because we cannot give up.

We cannot turn on each other.

We cannot let them divide us.

United we stand.

Divided we fall.

And united, we are going to take this country back.

— Lev Parnas

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