Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
1h

Thanks, Lev. Onward and upward. Let’s smash the fascist bastards! 😂

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Mare's avatar
Mare
1h

Lev, You are the experienced leader. You are not hearing your Substack members. Your followers, your team, could have used your example of how to deal with an outsider who says something upsetting to or about you or your team. I don't know what that was, I was not there when this happened. But I am also a follower of Alisa, and I am impressed with the research she is doing and her ability to write so the message is clear. Her work could valuably be incorporated into yours. All of it is important. I have also seen that Alisa is vulnerable and concerned for her safety. If she kept her head down, I understand. Again, I wish the warmth and acceptance you show to all in your team could have opened to her. I also wish the "evidence" of the communication breakdown could have been made available to all of us so we could judge its nature for ourselves before you came online to deliver a harsh message. Some of us are okay with slogans. Others, like myself, want to hear both sides of the story. Again, we want you to act like a leader and a role model. Both of you were hurt by this incident.

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