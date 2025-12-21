Dear LevRemembers/Voice From Ukraine family,

I want to start this from the deepest place in my heart — because some nights you don’t write as a commentator, you write as a human being who’s trying not to break when you see what other human beings are being forced to endure.

Share

Right now, some of you are lighting the candles of Hanukkah — that ancient reminder that when the world tries to snuff out a people, a faith, a future… light still finds a way. Hanukkah is the story of a small flame that was supposed to die out, and instead kept burning. It’s a holiday that teaches us miracles aren’t always thunder from the sky — sometimes they’re quiet. Sometimes they’re stubborn. Sometimes they’re simply the refusal to surrender to darkness.

And for those of you about to celebrate Christmas, the heart of that season is also a miracle — not just the story itself, but what it represents: hope arriving when the world feels cold and afraid, peace entering a place that didn’t look like it could ever hold it, love showing up in the most unexpected way. Christmas is a reminder that even in a broken world, something holy can still be born.

Here’s what these two holidays have in common: they both teach us that miracles happen when people believe light matters — and when people are willing to carry it.

And this week… because of you… I witnessed two miracles that I will never forget.

Miracle #1: Hanukkah light in a city that was forced into darkness

Odesa is a city that’s been attacked, blacked out, and battered — a city where winter isn’t just cold, it’s dangerous. When the lights go out there, it isn’t an inconvenience. It’s fear. It’s families sitting in freezing apartments. It’s elderly people trying to get through another night. It’s children asking questions no child should ever have to ask.

And during this season — during Hanukkah, a holiday literally built around the miracle of light — we were able to secure 40 generators for Odesa.

Let that sink in.

Forty machines that mean heat. Water. Phone chargers. A chance to keep medicine cold. A way to cook food. A way to keep children warm. A way to keep hope alive.

People talk about miracles like they’re abstract. But sometimes a miracle is exactly this: a community, scattered across different cities and different lives, deciding together that strangers will not be left in the dark.

That was the first miracle.

And honestly? That alone would have been enough to leave me speechless.

But God wasn’t finished with us yet.

Miracle #2: A darkened church… an answered prayer… and a generator that had your name on it

After Oleksandr finished delivering generators — to the police department, to families connected to our subscribers, to synagogues, to churches, to children’s homes — he was heading out of town.

He sat down to grab a quick bite to eat. Just a moment to breathe.

And then he looked across the street.

He saw a small church sitting there in complete darkness — blacked out, quiet, battered. The kind of darkness you feel in your chest when you look at it, because you can tell it’s not just “lights out.” It’s survival.

Something pulled him toward it.

He crossed the street and met the pastor.

And the pastor told him the story so many Ukrainians are living right now: they hadn’t had power for days — about a week — and they didn’t have the money for a generator. They were trying to figure it out. They were praying. They were waiting.

And then the pastor did something that broke Oleksandr — and it broke me when I heard it.

He walked him to a spot they had already prepared… a place they built for the generator they didn’t have yet.

Because they believed one would come.

Imagine the kind of faith it takes to build a place for what you don’t have… while you’re freezing… while you’re in the dark… while the world is moving on.

And as the pastor is explaining this, Oleksandr’s eyes fill with tears. He didn’t hesitate.

He walked back to the truck.

He opened it.

And he pulled out a generator — one of the generators you helped secure — and he handed it to that pastor.

And in that moment, It was a prayer being answered in real time.

It was a pastor staring at the very thing his community had been praying for, appearing in front of him… not because a government moved fast… not because a billionaire wrote a check… but because a group of regular people — my people, your people — chose to be the miracle.

That’s what this is. That’s what we are building.

This is what happens when people stand together

I want you to understand something: what you’re doing isn’t symbolic. It isn’t “a nice gesture.” It is saving lives in real time.

When people say, “Does it even matter?” I want you to picture that church in darkness. Picture that prepared space. Picture that pastor’s face when the generator became real. Picture the children’s homes, the families, the police department — all of it — being touched by a community they may never even meet.

This is what true miracles are: not magic, but movement. Not luck, but love. Not “someone should do something,” but we did something.

And I’m telling you straight from the heart — this is why I built this platform. It started with speaking truth to power. But it has grown into something bigger: speaking truth for the voices that can’t, and turning truth into action when the world tries to numb us into silence.

If this letter is making you emotional, good.

Let it.

Because that emotion is your humanity refusing to die.

And if you’re reading this and thinking, “I want to be part of that,” then I’m asking you — from my heart — don’t just feel it. Join it.

Become a paid subscriber right now — your support keeps this mission alive and turns stories like this into real action.

Join our volunteer team

If you want to help us grow this mission and organize real action, email our volunteer hotline:

levpttp@proton.me

Support the mission (every dollar turns into action)

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-odessa-donate-generators-to-survive-the-winter/cl/s?utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp17_ta&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&lang=en_US&ts=1766335580

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Because what happened in Odesa wasn’t an accident. It wasn’t luck. It was a decision — your decision — to become the light.

And in a world that feels darker every day, that might be the greatest miracle of all.

With love and gratitude,

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that connects the dots to the truth Trump doesn’t want you to know. And while you’re there, grab the Voice From Ukraine/ Enough Is Enough merch to support this movement. This isn’t just a community. It’s a movement. Tell a friend. Re-stack this. And if you can, become a paid subscriber — because paid support is what keeps this truth alive and keeps these miracles happening

.