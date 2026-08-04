Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Farlin's avatar
Lisa Farlin
2h

Every single Republican lives with blood on their hands. They have allowed this Regime to destroy lives and literally kill people. From ICE to cutting USAID to the war in Iran to cutting Obamacare subsidies to cutting Medicaid to covering up the Trumpstein files & on & on. They are despicable excuses for human beings. If there is such a thing as Hell may they all rot there when they die. And while they are still alive may karma do what it does best!

Reply
Share
Dawn Cali's avatar
Dawn Cali
2hEdited

Clearly Senators Cornyn and Tillis are Protecting their Republican Future and not the American People. Definitely not Protecting the Epstein Survivors! Fraud. Scam.

Trump got his Immunity, Tax Relief and Weaponization Fund, huh?

Republicans are "so concerned." Really? Most Corrupt Administration in US History!

And Republicans are allowing this! We need to work TOGETHER!

Trump Epstein, Trump Epstein, Trump Epstein!

Perhaps this is just another clear example of our March to a Dictatorship?

We need to VOTE BLUE as if our Lives depend on it. It DOES!

Save Our Democracy! We nee

Democrats=Democracy

Republicans=Dictatorship

Americans deserve better.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture