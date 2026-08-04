Today is another heartbreaking day for the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his trafficking network.

For years, they have waited. They have waited for transparency. They have waited for accountability. Most of all, they have waited for justice.

This morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Todd Blanche’s nomination for Attorney General to the full Senate. The two Republicans who ultimately decided the outcome, John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, voted to move his nomination forward after reversing course over the weekend. With the committee vote now complete, the full Senate is expected to take up his confirmation shortly, and all indications are that he is likely to be confirmed.

That is another devastating message to the women who survived one of the most horrific sex trafficking operations in modern history.

Todd Blanche is not just another Justice Department official. Before entering government, he was Donald Trump’s personal attorney. He later became Deputy Attorney General, and when Pam Bondi left office, Blanche stepped in as Acting Attorney General. For months, he has overseen the Department of Justice’s handling of the Epstein matter and the review of the Epstein files.

Those files were released only in part. They came with heavy redactions and widespread criticism over what remained hidden. For the survivors, it felt like another door closing. Once again the survivors are left searching for answers instead of receiving them.

Then came Ghislaine Maxwell.

Todd Blanche personally met with Maxwell while she was serving her federal sentence. Shortly afterward, she was transferred to a minimum-security federal prison camp. The move generated enormous public scrutiny and raised even more questions among survivors and the public.

But what angered me most was how he treated the survivors themselves.

It took months of public pressure before Blanche agreed to sit down with them. Even then, that meeting only happened after Senator Thom Tillis made it a condition of his support. For the better part of a year, the survivors had asked to be heard. Blanche found the time only when he needed their goodwill to advance his nomination.

They walked into that room hoping to finally be heard.

They walked out feeling betrayed.

Dani Bensky testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that same day. She later described the meeting as “not productive” and criticized Blanche’s conduct. According to Bensky, Blanche even told the survivors to “get to the point.”

Annie Farmer, who testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, said Blanche was “abrasive, condescending, and intentionally noncommittal.”

Elizabeth Stein, who was also present, later said the meeting felt largely performative and made clear she did not believe it was truly about listening to the survivors.

Think about that for a moment.

These are women who have carried unimaginable trauma for decades. They were not asking for special treatment. They were asking for honesty. They were asking for transparency. They were asking to be treated with dignity.

Instead, they were dismissed once again.

And now, despite all of that, the Senate appears poised to hand Todd Blanche the most powerful law enforcement position in the United States.

I don’t write these words as someone watching Todd Blanche from afar.

I know Todd Blanche personally. He was once part of my legal defense team before we parted ways. After that, he remained as counsel for one of my co-defendants. Because of that experience, I had the opportunity to observe how he worked and how he approached some of the most consequential legal matters.

That is one of the reasons today’s vote concerns me so deeply.

I have spent years exposing corruption and demanding accountability. I have sat across from powerful people who believed the rules did not apply to them. So I can tell you exactly what today’s vote says to those survivors.

It tells them that the people in power would rather move on than fully answer for what happened.

Politics comes and goes.

Administrations change.

But trauma does not.

The survivors have lived with the consequences of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes every single day. They should never have to wonder whether politics matters more than justice.

That is why I refuse to stop talking about this.

I refuse to let the survivors become yesterday’s news.

I refuse to accept that accountability ends because powerful people would rather look away.

The Epstein survivors deserve the truth.

They deserve transparency.

They deserve every document that can legally be released.

They deserve answers.

And they deserve a Department of Justice that never forgets who the real victims are.

If the full Senate confirms Todd Blanche, it will be another painful setback.

But it cannot be the end of this fight.

So I am asking every one of you to stand with me.

Stand with the survivors.

Keep asking questions.

Keep demanding accountability.

Keep demanding justice.

Do not let the headlines fade.

Do not let the pressure disappear.

The powerful are counting on all of us to move on.

Let’s prove them wrong.

For the survivors, we keep fighting.

For the survivors, we keep demanding answers.

For the survivors, we will never stop seeking justice.

We’re just getting started.

Stand With the Survivors

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This fight has never been about politics.

It has always been about justice.

And together, we will never stop seeking justice for the Epstein survivors.

-Lev Parnas