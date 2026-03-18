BAM Substack-A-Palooza! 12-Hour Midterms Marathon

Thank you to Blue Amp Media and this incredible lineup of truth-tellers.

Cliff Schecter, Ellie Leonard, David Shuster, Lawrence Winnerman —and everyone behind the scenes—thank you for bringing together a powerhouse of voices that refuse to stay silent. What you’ve built isn’t just media… it’s resistance. It’s accountability. It’s truth in a time where truth is under attack.

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It was an honor to stand alongside all of you—not just as a guest, but as someone who understands exactly what we’re up against. Because this isn’t politics as usual anymore. This is a fight for the future of our democracy.

And folks, let me be clear…

What we’re watching unfold right now is not chaos by accident—it’s strategy.

While the headlines distract you, while the media chases noise, there are real moves being made behind the scenes—power plays that will determine whether this country remains a democracy or slides into something far more dangerous.

I’ve been in those rooms.

I’ve seen how these networks operate.

And I’m telling you right now—we are running out of time to sit back and hope someone else fixes it.

That’s why I’m running for Congress.

Not because it’s easy. Not because it’s safe.

But because I know what’s coming—and I refuse to stay silent while others pretend everything is normal.

They’re not scared of politicians.

They’re not scared of talking points.

They’re scared of people like me—because I have the receipts, I know the players, and I’m not owned by anyone.

I’m not taking money from special interests.

I’m not backed by super PACs.

I answer to one group only—you.

But here’s the truth most people won’t say:

This kind of fight doesn’t happen without support.

If you believe in what I’m doing—if you understand the stakes—then I need you with me.

👉 Contribute to the campaign: levparnas.org

👉 Become a paid subscriber on Substack—this is what fuels independent truth, keeps us uncensored, and allows me to continue exposing what others won’t.

👉 Share, restack, and bring others into this movement.

Because that’s what this is.

Not just a newsletter. Not just a campaign.

A movement.

A movement of people who are done being lied to.

A movement of people who are ready to fight back—with truth, with courage, and with action.

We don’t have billionaires backing us.

We have something stronger.

We have each other.

And together—we’re going to take this fight all the way.

Lev Parnas for Congress – Florida’s 27th District

Let’s finish what we started.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away..