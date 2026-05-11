A deadly outbreak of Andes hantavirus has now triggered an international public health response. Passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship have been evacuated, quarantined, and monitored across multiple countries. The World Health Organization has confirmed seven cases, with three deaths tied to the outbreak. U.S. passengers have been flown back under strict medical protocols, with at least one American testing positive and others under observation.

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Health officials are saying the risk to the general public remains low right now. That is important. We should not panic. We should not spread false information. But we also cannot ignore what makes this strain so serious. The Andes strain is different from most hantaviruses because, in rare cases, it can spread person-to-person through close, prolonged contact. It can cause severe respiratory illness, and exposed passengers are being monitored for weeks because symptoms can take time to appear.

So yes, this is a real public health concern.

But what concerns me tonight is not only the virus itself.

What concerns me is how Trump’s world reacts when a crisis gives them an opening.

Let me be very clear from the beginning.

I am not saying this virus was planned.

I am not saying this outbreak was orchestrated.

I am not spreading a conspiracy theory.

What I am saying is something much more realistic — and, in many ways, more dangerous.