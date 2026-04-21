Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Blue Moon Pie's avatar
Blue Moon Pie
2hEdited

🎯Seth Abramson has written extensively about DiGenova and warned the other day that his return should alarm everyone. Thanks for all you’re doing. You know what’s really going on and are a very clear communicator.

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sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
2h

Very enlightening, he’s only surrounded by yes, men. I’ve not heard of him before.

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