Who is Joe DiGenova?

Joe DiGenova didn’t just appear out of nowhere.

If you understand who he is, where he comes from, and who he’s worked with, then you understand why what just happened matters.

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DiGenova is a former U.S. Attorney. A longtime legal operator in Washington. But more importantly, he’s someone who has spent years embedded inside Donald Trump’s most trusted legal and political orbit alongside his wife, Victoria Toensing.

And I know that orbit well.

Because I was part of it.

What many people don’t fully understand is that behind the scenes, there was a tight-knit network that was closest to Trump — what I referred to as the BLT team — made up of figures like Rudy Giuliani, Victoria Toensing, Joe DiGenova, John Solomon, and myself.

“This is part of the FBI search warrant application for my house, describing how immediately after Joe DiGenova lied about Joe Biden on TV, his wife pushed Lev Parnas to get the two of them paid by foreigners to tell those lies.”

This wasn’t just a group of lawyers or commentators.

This was Trump’s closest inner circle — a network that didn’t just operate in isolation, but actively aligned with members of Congress, the Senate, and outside influencers to push narratives, apply pressure, and advance Trump’s agenda.

I wasn’t reading about it.

I was living it.

Which is why what just happened should not be ignored.

Because now, Joe DiGenova has been brought back into the picture in a role tied to investigating former officials, including figures connected to the intelligence community like John Brennan.

And if you think that’s just another headline — you’re missing the bigger picture.

Meanwhile Kash Patel has been promising Donald Trump that arrests are coming.

Arrests tied to what Trump continues to call the “Russia hoax” — the investigation, the Mueller report, and the first impeachment.

That’s the framing.

And if you’re waiting for Patel to disappear or be sidelined, don’t.

Because what I’m hearing is that he’s still very much in play — still trusted, still aligned, and still operating with the same mindset and methods he’s used before.

The same MO you saw when he worked under Devin Nunes.

The same tactics you see from Donald Trump himself.

Attack. Discredit. Litigate. Repeat.

That’s the strategy.

NOW ADD TULSI GABBARD

Tulsi Gabbard was always part of the original framework I’ve been warning you about.

And now you’re watching it play out in real time.

Everything I’ve been telling you over the past several months is now starting to connect:

Her presence and activity tied to developments in Georgia

FBI-related actions and attention in Arizona

Expanding political focus that now even touches places like Puerto Rico

And now reports of the DOJ requesting voter-related information from Detroit And now she’s turning her sights on the first impeachment—zeroing in on the whistleblower complaint as a vehicle to target Democratic figures and reshape the narrative, effectively attempting to rewrite the history of that entire episode.

CONNECTING THE DOTS — WHAT THIS IS REALLY ABOUT

While Donald Trump keeps the media chasing distractions, chasing outrage, chasing the next headline…

This is what’s happening behind the scenes.

This is one of the most important operations currently unfolding.

Because this isn’t just about rewriting the past anymore.

This is about controlling the future.

This is about building the narrative, the legal framework, and the political pressure needed to:

Undermine trust in elections

Reshape the rules around voting

Consolidate power heading into the midterms and beyond

And look at what’s happening alongside it:

Increased use of ICE as a tool of intimidation

Executive actions aimed at restricting voting mechanisms like mail-in ballots

Legislative pushes like the “Save America Act”

Broader agendas tied to efforts like Project 2025

And people keep asking:

Where is Stephen Miller?

Where is Russell Vought?

They’re not gone.

They’re not quiet.

They’re working behind the scenes.

Because they understand something very clearly:

For their agenda to succeed, Donald Trump must stay in power.

And to stay in power, the system itself has to be shaped in advance.

That’s why all of this is happening.

That’s why I’m connecting these dots for you.

WHY THIS MATTERS — AND WHY THIS MOMENT IS CRITICAL

This is bigger than one investigation.

Bigger than one headline.

This is about our elections.

This is about whether we allow a coordinated effort to reshape the system without accountability.

That’s why what we do right now matters.

This is exactly why our movement exists.

This is why Enough is Enough is not just a slogan — it’s a necessity.

👉 Register now: callsforcongress@proton.me

👉 Join our volunteer team: levpttp@proton.me

We are building a coalition. A real one. And we need your voice.

We demand:

Free and fair elections

Accountability

The protection of our voting rights

And yes — action, including holding leadership accountable at the highest levels

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Because this platform is independent. No corporate backing. No gatekeepers.

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You are still part of this family.

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That’s how we grow. That’s how we break through.

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Everyone can do something.

This is exactly why this moment matters.

While much of the media is still chasing headlines—reacting to whatever Donald Trump says or posts next—I’ve been focused on what’s actually happening behind the scenes.

From Tulsi Gabbard’s role and focus, to the broader push around election reform, to figures like Stephen Miller shaping strategy, and now the quiet alignment taking place with people like Joe DiGenova—I’ve been warning you about this from the very beginning.

This is what I was talking about.

And now it’s starting to play out in real time.

So I’m asking you directly:

Help me spread the truth. Help me grow this platform. Help me do everything we can to protect our country.

👉 Become a paid subscriber

👉 Support this platform so we can expand and reach more people

👉 Help us break through the noise and the algorithms

Because the truth is simple:

If we don’t build this together, the voices shaping what comes next already are.

Because this isn’t just commentary.

This isn’t just another newsletter.

This is coming from someone who has been inside these circles, who understands how these strategies are built, and who can see where this is going before it fully unfolds.

And right now, that awareness matters.

That’s why we need to be louder.

That’s why we need to grow.

That’s why we need to build this together.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.