This morning, I wanted to wake up and start by sharing some big news with you.

There are changes coming to Lev Remembers.

Good changes.

Big changes.

Important changes.

This platform is growing. This community is growing. And starting now, we are going to take everything we have built together and bring it to the next level.

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But before I explain what is changing, before I tell you what starts tomorrow, before I lay out the new shows, the new subscriber features, the new live breakdowns, and the new direction of Lev Remembers, I need to make sure something is clear.

For those of you who have been with me from the beginning, you already know my story.

But many of you may have joined recently. Some of you may not have read my book, Shadow Diplomacy. Some of you may not have watched my documentary. Some of you may only know me from Substack, YouTube, or one of my livestreams.

And because of that, you may think I am just another independent journalist, another commentator, another pundit giving opinions about the news.

I am not.

And that is exactly where things are going to be different now.

So let me tell you who I am.

I was born in the Soviet Union. I came to this country as a child. I grew up in Brooklyn. I have been an American citizen for more than 50 years.

And I love this country.

I grew up watching power up close — on the streets, in the money, in the politics, in the deals, in the fear, in the loyalty, and in the betrayal.

As a young man in the 1990s, I watched the fall of the Soviet Union. But I did not just watch businessmen, politicians, oligarchs, and criminals rise out of the collapse.

I lived it.

I lived around the people connected to them — the people who once operated in the shadows and later became some of the most powerful figures across the former Soviet world.

So when I talk about oligarchs, corruption, back channels, foreign influence, and the way power really works, I am not reading from a script.

I lived around it.

I saw it.

I understood it before most Americans even knew what to call it.

And later, I was not just watching from the outside.

I traveled overseas on behalf of Donald Trump.

I was sent into places most people could not even find on a map. I dealt with politicians, political operatives, foreign officials, oligarchs, lawyers, businessmen, and power brokers.

I was inside that machine.

I was part of what I have called the BLT team, Trump’s closest group of people — Rudy Giuliani, Victoria Toensing, Joe diGenova, John Solomon, and your truly.

And the reason that matters is because many of these players are no longer just part of Trump’s inner circle or whispering in his ear. They are now involved in running our government.

The same people who used to be involved in pressure campaigns, back-channel politics, and behind-the-scenes operations are now operating in the open.

They are not hiding anymore.

They are taking the tactics that were once used in the shadows and bringing them into the center of American power.

And I know these people.

I know how they operate.

I know how they think.

And most importantly, I know what they want.

I know Kash Patel going back to when he was still working under Devin Nunes. I know the congressional players, the Lindsey Grahams of the world, and the people who smiled for the cameras while different conversations were happening behind the scenes.

I was there.

I was the person Donald Trump used to deliver the message to President Zelensky: announce an investigation into the Bidens, or the military aid would not move.

That quid pro quo became the center of Trump’s first impeachment.

But before Zelensky, I was sent to put pressure on President Poroshenko. I was tasked with traveling around the world, meeting Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs, connecting people to Rudy Giuliani, Victoria Toensing, and Joe diGenova.

I was involved in conversations in Venezuela with Maduro, Delcy Rodríguez, and others — the same kinds of corrupt networks and foreign power players that are still circling Trumpworld today.

I was the one who introduced Donald Trump and his first administration to Turkish President Erdoğan.

I was in Ukraine during the war. I have worked with people on the ground. I have heard directly from those living through the consequences of these corrupt games.

So when I tell you I risk a lot by bringing you this information, I know sometimes it may sound repetitive.

But it is the truth.

The people I talk about are not ordinary people. These are powerful people. These are people with money, lawyers, media allies, political protection, foreign connections, and long memories. These are people who do not like being exposed.

And yet I keep doing it.

Because the one thing that is hard to do — the thing most people avoid — is speak truth to power.

And that is the only thing I know how to do.

It is what I have been doing since the day I made the decision to come forward, tell the truth, and stand up to Trump’s authoritarian movement. It is what I have been doing every single day since I chose truth over fear.

And once you make that decision, you cannot go backward.

You cannot pretend.

You cannot play along.

You cannot go on these so called news shows and nod your head to opinions you know are false just because someone has a big platform.

You cannot agree with people just because they want clicks.

You cannot ignore what you know because it is uncomfortable for someone else’s audience.

And one of the most troubling things I have watched play out is how many journalists, pundits, so-called independent journalists, and so-called fighters for justice showed their true colors when push came to shove.

They tell you they stand with survivors.

They tell you they want truth.

They tell you they are fighting for accountability.

But then they go on shows with people who do not stand up for survivors. They sit with people who have shown you where their loyalties really are. Instead of demanding truth and accountability, they play along. They joke around. They smile. They laugh. They ask people to subscribe to their channels.

You know who these people are.

I do not need to mention every name.

But I saw it.

And last week, I showed up in Washington, D.C., because that is what this work is supposed to mean.

I stood with Virginia Giuffre’s family. I stood with Sky, her brother, and others who were there demanding justice, truth, and accountability.

And what did I see?

I saw Congressman Jamie Raskin standing there.

But I did not see a sea of members of Congress — Democrat and Republican — standing shoulder to shoulder with survivors on Capitol Hill and on the National Mall.

I did not see all of the people who claim every day that they are fighters for survivors.

Many of them were not there.

Now, I want to be fair. Some people had real reasons they could not make it. And there were people who did show up. My son Aaron was there. Julie K. Brown was there. Tara Palmieri was there. There were others who came and stood where it mattered.

But what I saw made something very clear to me.

A lot of people are chasing clicks.

A lot of people are rage-baiting.

A lot of people are building audiences on outrage without giving people real solutions for how we actually stop this, how we defend our democracy, how we get accountability, and how we take our country back.

And that is why I am tired of playing their games.

For those of you who know me, you know what this platform is about.

It is about speaking truth to power.

It is about accountability.

It is about justice for survivors.

It is about accountability for the pedophiles, criminals, and the entire Epstein circle.

It is about making sure the voices of Ukrainians are heard.

It is about helping Ukraine whenever we can.

It is about standing with people in the Middle East and around the world who are caught in the middle of power games, corruption, war, and authoritarianism.

And it’s especially about standing with American citizens. That are tired of being lied to. That are tired of their constitutional rights being taken away. That are tired of watching Trump‘s Gestapo ( ICE ) out there arresting people off the street with no due process while Trump is trying to steal our elections.

That is what Lev Remembers is about.

That is what this platform is about.

And that is why it is different from any other platform out there.

That is why I refuse to keep playing these games.

That is why I will no longer go on shows just to help other people build their platforms, collect clicks, and recycle the same opinions over and over again.

Enough is enough.

I tried.

From the day I came to Substack, I tried to unite people. I tried to bring independent journalists, commentators, creators, and truth-tellers together. I tried to build something bigger than myself. I believed this could be a place where independent voices could rise together — where we could challenge corporate media, challenge propaganda, and challenge the people trying to destroy this country.

But what I have seen is that too many people are bringing the same old game here.

They are turning independent media into the same thing they claimed to leave behind.

They are bringing CNN here.

They are bringing MSNBC here.

They are bringing the corporate machine here — the producers, the production teams, the polished segments, the insider circles, the access games, the same hierarchy, the same gatekeeping, the same people deciding who gets heard and who gets pushed aside.

And in the process, they are flooding out real independent journalists and real independent voices.

Folks, most of these people do not have real sources inside these worlds. They are not bringing you information from behind the curtain. They are not telling you what is being said in the rooms where power actually moves.

Most of them are regurgitating the same things the mainstream media is already talking about — just with a different headline, a different thumbnail, and a different subscription button.

That is not what Lev Remembers is.

And that is why we are different.

This platform was never supposed to be another place for recycled headlines, safe opinions, and performative outrage.

This platform was built for truth.

The truth for survivors.

The truth for the people of Ukraine.

The truth for every American citizen who knows something is wrong but is tired of being lied to by people who are more interested in protecting their brands than exposing the facts.

That is why I want to make this very clear:

There is no other platform — not on Substack, not on YouTube, not anywhere — that can give you what I give you.

Because I am not guessing.

I am not pretending.

I am not sitting behind a desk trying to sound informed.

I lived it.

I traveled on behalf of Donald Trump.

I dealt with the oligarchs.

I dealt with the foreign officials.

I dealt with the lawyers.

I dealt with the political operatives.

I dealt with the same networks that are still operating today.

And I still have sources. I still have contacts. I still hear from people who understand what is happening behind the curtain.

That is what makes Lev Remembers different.

This is not about being negative.

This is not about division.

This is not about tearing anyone down for the sake of it.

This is about clarity.

This is about honesty.

This is about finally drawing the line and saying: this is who we are, this is what we do, and this is why this community matters.

Starting now, Lev Remembers becomes what it was always meant to be.

The place where you come for the inside story.

The place where you come for real source-based reporting.

The place where you come for lived experience.

The place where you come to understand not just what happened, but who benefits, who is behind it, and what comes next.

And stay tuned — because later today, I will be going live with a full breakdown for our Substack community.

I am going to explain everything.

What is changing.

What starts tomorrow.

What new shows, reports, and subscriber features are coming.

How we are going to build this community stronger.

How we are going to make sure paid subscribers get more access, more insight, more truth, and more behind-the-scenes breakdowns than ever before.

This is not the end of anything.

This is the beginning of the next chapter.

A bigger chapter.

A stronger chapter.

A more fearless chapter.

A chapter where we stop asking permission and start building our own platform, our own voice, our own community, and our own movement.

And trust me when I tell you this:

If you have not subscribed yet, now is the time.

Big changes are coming.

Big things are on the horizon.

And you are going to want to be a subscriber when it happens.

Because we are not here to be entertained while democracy burns.

We are not here to watch people perform outrage and then go back to protecting their own brands.

We are not here to hear opinions from people who have no idea what they are talking about.

We are here for truth.

We are here for accountability.

We are here to speak truth to power.

That has always been my promise to you.

Watch what they do, not what they say.

Follow the money.

Look behind the curtain.

Understand the players.

Connect the dots.

And never let them convince you that your instincts are wrong when the evidence is right in front of you.

It is called Lev Remembers for a reason.

I remember the rooms.

I remember the conversations.

I remember the players.

I remember what they did then, and I see what they are doing now.

And most importantly, I have the receipts.

And I am going to keep telling you the truth, no matter who likes it, no matter who gets uncomfortable, and no matter who tries to shut me out.

So if you are with me, now is the time to join me.

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Subscribe.

Become a paid subscriber if you can.

Share this platform.

Restack these posts.

Tell people where the truth is being told.

If you want to support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Because this is not just another Substack.

This is not just another channel.

This is a movement.

This is a community.

This is where we speak truth to power.

And starting today, we build it on our terms.

No gatekeepers.

No cabals.

No pretending.

No corporate filter.

Just truth, memory, experience, sources, and a community strong enough to carry it forward.

Stay tuned.

Later today, I will be live with the full breakdown.

Starting tomorrow, the next chapter of Lev Remembers begins.

And trust me — you are going to want to be part of it.

Thank you for being here.

Thank you for standing with me.

Thank you for believing in this platform.

Now let’s take this to the next level — together.

Become a paid subscriber. Share this platform. Support the movement. Help us grow. Because the truth does not survive on its own. It survives when people are brave enough to stand behind it.

This is Lev Remembers. And this is where the truth lives now.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.