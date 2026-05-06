Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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EL Po's avatar
EL Po
15h

I'm anxious to hear your new plans! I agree that substack's entrepreneurs are growing too fast and are becoming corporate behemoths. Enough is enough. We can't reclaim democracy by engaging in flashy, people pleasing ventures.

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Martha Salinas's avatar
Martha Salinas
15h

Couldn't agree more Substack is just becoming an other echo chamber with the News pundits that are no longer with Legacy media , Totally excited for the next chapter to Lev Remembers where we the people will have a voice to SPEAK TRUTH TO POWER 🇺🇸✊🏼 and take back our country Thank you Lev God Bless you God Bless America 🇺🇸 Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦 and all the people who are suffering around the world and here being held in horrible condition in for profit concentration camps,

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