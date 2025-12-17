BREAKING: Bongino is on his way out is Susie Wiles next?

BREAKING: The cracks inside Trump World just got a whole lot louder—and today, major reporting is lining up with what I’ve been telling you for months: Dan Bongino is on his way out. Some reports say it could happen in the coming days/weeks, others say by January—but either way, the message is the same: the “strongmen” Trump installed to weaponize institutions are now turning on each other, and looking for exits.

And don’t miss the timing: Susie Wiles’ Vanity Fair interview is no coincidence. As I warned you, Bongino isn’t the only one mapping an escape route. Wiles—Trump’s chief of staff, the gatekeeper he’s called “the second most powerful person in America”—just went on the record confirming the very playbook my sources have been flagging: Epstein damage control, Jan. 6 pardons, retribution thinking, internal chaos, and the normalization of lawlessness. Then, when Trump erupted, she tried to walk it back publicly—but my sources say this is positioning: she’s laying down a paper trail so she’s not the one going down with the ship.

That’s why you need to tune in today. I’m going live with a special guest, Wajahat Ali, to break down what the media still won’t connect: who’s leaving, who’s staying, who’s fighting for the wheel, and what happens when MAGA fractures into rival extremist factions trying to outdo each other.

And this is exactly why I need your support right now. I'm not a pundit reading headlines—I was one of them. I know how they think. I know how they move.

And if you're tired of just watching this unfold, I need you on this team.

This is the moment. Not later—now.

They’re counting on exhaustion. They’re counting on people shrugging, scrolling, and moving on. But I’ve seen how this works from the inside: when the cracks appear, they don’t surrender—they regroup, they rebrand, and they come back harder unless we stop them.

So I'm asking you—stand with me.

We’re not just watching history.

We’re making it.

- Lev Parnas

