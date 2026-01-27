Breaking: Bovino to Leave Minnesota, GOP Pushback Against ICE, Project 2025

🚨 LIVE with Wajahat Ali — and we’re calling this stunt out for what it is.

They want you distracted. They want you chasing headlines. They want you to believe that swapping out one name for another means anything has changed. Bovino out, Homan in — don’t believe it. The cruelty isn’t leaving. The machine isn’t stopping. And Kristi Noem isn’t going anywhere. This is all smoke and mirrors while the real damage continues behind the scenes.

This is why we have to stay locked in and keep our eye on the ball. Because while they run PR plays and fake “reforms,” real families are still being torn apart, real people are still being targeted, and real power is still being abused. This isn’t accountability — it’s a cover-up. And if we don’t call it out together, they’ll keep escalating until “normal” doesn’t exist anymore.

We are not going to lose focus. We are not going to fall for distractions. We are going to stay united, stay loud, and stay relentless — because this is bigger than one headline, one official, or one stunt. This is about the future of this country, and we’re not surrendering it. Enough is enough.

-Lev Parnas

