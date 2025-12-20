ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

How many times are we going to watch them break the law in broad daylight?

Today was the day.

Today was the deadline. Today was the moment they were supposed to turn over the reports—the documents Trump signed off on, the materials they said would be released, the transparency they promised the American people and Congress.

Share

And we all knew it wasn’t going to happen.

Not because we’re cynical — but because if you’ve been following me, subscribing, and actually listening to what I’ve been saying, then you already knew this was coming. I’ve been writing for months about what my sources have been warning: delay tactics, heavy redactions, distractions, and a deliberate plan to run out the clock—to drag this past the headlines, past the holidays, and past accountability.

But here’s the part that makes my stomach turn: I feel the worst for the survivors. Because this isn’t just politics—this is another slap from Donald Trump and the machine around him. Another message that says, “Your pain is negotiable. Your justice is optional.”

How long are we going to allow that?

How long are we going to let victims and survivors be re-abused by the very system that’s supposed to protect them?

Enough is enough.

And I’m telling you right now: we are not waiting for the midterms.

We are not waiting for the holidays to pass.

We are not waiting for the news cycle to “move on.”

We’re making our voices heard—loud and clear—right now.

What we witnessed today, was a cover-up in plain sight

This wasn’t a real release. It was a staged drip—heavy redactions, no accountability, no serious consequences, and nothing that truly touches powerful men.

And now I’m hearing something even more alarming: DOJ sources — including officials who’ve actually seen what’s inside the Epstein files — are telling me there’s real concern after today’s so-called “release.” Because documents that should have been turned over today aren’t just heavily redacted — they appear to be missing.

That matches what I’ve been warning you about for months: a major cover-up.

My sources are pointing to a pattern that looks like this:

Records scrubbed

Materials destroyed

Key documents withheld

A “release” designed to give the public just enough to argue about—while the real evidence is buried

This isn’t transparency. It’s evidence management. It’s clock management. It’s narrative management.

And I’m not going to sugarcoat it: they tried to steer the spotlight toward one famous name and away from the people with real power today. That’s not justice. That’s politics.

I know this playbook—because I lived inside it

For those of you who know my story: I was part of Trump’s inner circle.

I’ve watched them cover up, shift blame, rewrite timelines, and change the narrative with a straight face. They don’t come clean—they buy time and bury paper.

And yes—I still have sources who know what’s happening behind closed doors.

So when I tell you this is a cover-up, I’m not guessing.

After speaking with my congressional sources, I’m hearing impeachment articles are being drafted—because members are realizing what we’re dealing with:

If a deadline comes and goes, if critical documents “disappear,” if the public gets redactions instead of truth—that isn’t oversight. That’s obstruction.

But here’s the hard truth: impeachment takes bipartisan support.

And the only way we get that support right now is one way:

Pressure. Public pressure. Relentless pressure.

They’re counting on us to go quiet. They’re counting on the holidays. They’re counting on distraction. They’re counting on the news cycle flipping to something else.

My sources say they believe they bought time—Congress goes dark until January 5, Trump disappears into Mar-a-Lago, and everyone “moves on.”

We are not letting them.

Not one day.

Not one hour.

Not one inch.

Because survivors don’t get to “take the holidays off” from what happened to them.

So neither do we.

I give you my word: as someone who knows these people, who has been around them, and who understands how their cover-ups work, I will do everything in my power to make sure survivors get justice by exposing their corruption.

But I need you with me.

This is a grassroots movement and a professional operation—and we have to build both at the same time:

Grassroots: volunteers, organizing, calling offices, showing up, making noise

Professional: investigators, legal support, communications, rapid response—people who can fight this at scale

If you can volunteer, I need you:

Volunteer hotline: levpttp@proton.me

Tell us how you can help—calls, outreach, local organizing, content amplification, research support. We are building this everywhere.

If you can’t volunteer, you can still fuel the mission:

Become a paid subscriber here on Substack. That support keeps this independent and uncensored.

And if you’re able to contribute to the push we’re building:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/de2bd5474

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Even if all you can do is five or ten dollars, please know this: it truly matters. Because it’s a hand on my shoulder that says, “Keep going. Don’t back down. We’re with you.” It’s solidarity you can feel, and it helps me keep the pressure on when they’re counting on us to fade out.

And please—Restack this. Share it. Text it to five people. They can’t bury what everyone is reading.

Share

Let me end where we should have started: with the survivors.

They deserved truth today.

They deserved accountability today.

They deserved a system that protects them—not predators and power.

Instead, they got another delay, another dodge, another set of redactions—and now we’re hearing documents that should exist are missing.

So here’s what I believe:

“Let’s stop pretending this was about protecting survivors. Under Donald Trump and the inner circle that protects him, it’s always been about protecting the powerful—shielding the men, the networks, and the enablers who caused the harm, while survivors are forced to relive it in public silence.”

And here’s what I’m promising you:

Enough is enough.

We’re not waiting.

We’re not taking the holidays off.

We’re not letting them disappear the truth and re-abuse survivors with silence.

We are going to make Congress hear us.

We are going to force answers.

And we are going to keep the pressure on until justice is real—not performative.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want you to read, the blueprint that connects the dots to what you’re watching unfold in real time. And while you’re there, grab your “Enough Is Enough” gear—shirts, hats, and more—because it’s time we show what we are: a movement. Enough is enough.