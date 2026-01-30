I need you to hear me clearly today — because what’s happening right now is not random, and it’s not isolated.

Donald Trump and Stephen Miller have finally gotten what they’ve been chasing.

They’ve got their target.

Their “example.”

Their headline.

Their Black gay independent journalist.

Don Lemon.

And I’m telling you right now: this isn’t just about Don Lemon.

This is about what comes next — and who they plan to come for after him.

Because what they couldn’t achieve through blood… they’re trying to achieve through intimidation.

You remember what I told you after the shootings in Minnesota.

You remember how fast the story shifted.

You remember how quickly they tried to weaponize it.

But let me say something that most people still don’t want to say out loud:

Trump and his inner circle were never truly upset about the killings of Renee Nicole Good or Alex Pretti.

Not because they didn’t matter — they mattered.

Not because there wasn’t tragedy — there was.

But because those victims didn’t fit the mold.

They weren’t Black.

They weren’t brown.

They weren’t undocumented.

They weren’t criminals.

And the sick truth is this: that’s the narrative they need.

They need a “perfect story” to sell fear.

They need “the right face” to trigger division.

They need a flashpoint they can exploit to turn peaceful protest into panic and crackdown.

That’s why they chose Don Lemon.

Because they believe Don Lemon is the match.

And what do you think the goal is?

To make people scared to speak.

To make journalists self-censor.

To make creators stop posting.

To make communities stop organizing.

To make YOU hesitate before you share the truth.

And yes — to push us closer and closer toward what I’ve warned about over and over again:

They want an excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act.

They want chaos, because chaos gives them power.

Now here’s what makes this even more dangerous.

My sources are reporting that what we’re watching unfold right now is coordinated — and it’s happening on multiple fronts at the exact same time.

Look at what they’re doing with the Epstein files.

They dump “three million” additional documents and act like they’ve given the public something… while they protect the names that matter.

They put out noise while the real story is buried.

And then you have Todd Blanche: “I don’t think that the public or you all are going to uncover men within the Epstein files that abused women, unfortunately.”

Read that again.

Thousands of victims.

Decades of crime.

A global pipeline of corruption.

And they want you to believe: “Nothing to see here.”

Folks — that is not transparency.

That is a cover-up.

And it’s happening right in front of our faces.

And while that’s going on… look at what else is moving behind the curtain.

Yesterday’s raid out in Georgia — taking election records.

Tulsi Gabbard sitting in the background of all of it.

Shadow diplomacy operating in plain sight.

Voter suppression being dressed up as “security.”

I know there are a lot of moving parts.

That’s why I need you here with me.

That’s why I need you subscribed.

Because I’m going to keep bringing this to you as I get it — in real time — not after the media finally decides it’s safe to cover.

And let me be blunt:

I hate being right — but this isn’t about ego.

This is about urgency.

This is about protecting the truth before they bury it.

And yes, I’m risking a lot to do this.

But I’m not stopping.

THE EPSTEIN COVER-UP — AND WHY THE PETITION MATTERS MORE THAN EVER

https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

This Epstein files are not just a scandal.

It’s a test.

A test of whether the public will keep pushing… or whether they can exhaust us and distract us until the names disappear forever.

And that’s why the petition is more important than ever.

We already have over 10,000 signatures.

But I’m going to Washington, D.C. on February 12th, and I’m telling you right now:

When I go there, I don’t want to bring 10,000 signatures.

I want to bring ONE MILLION.

A million people saying:

You can’t hide.

You can’t run.

You don’t get to bury the truth.

This is the biggest cover-up in U.S. history — and honestly, world history.

And we are not letting them get away with it.

WE NEED VOLUNTEERS — BECAUSE THIS IS HOW MOVEMENTS WIN

Let me tell you something I know for a fact:

This isn’t going to be solved by one politician.

This isn’t going to be fixed by one election.

This isn’t going to be saved by waiting and hoping.

This is going to take people.

Organized.

Focused.

Standing side by side.

That’s why I need you to join the volunteer group.

Levpttp@proton.me

Because volunteers are our backbone — the ones who spread the message, help coordinate, help clip the videos, help share the links, help keep the momentum alive when the algorithms try to bury us.

This is a grassroots movement.

This is community power.

And if we’re going to win, we win together.

PAID SUBSCRIBERS: THIS IS NOT JUST SUPPORT — THIS IS STRATEGY

And let me say something directly to every free subscriber reading this:

Becoming a paid subscriber isn’t just about supporting me financially.

It’s about defending independent journalism.

It’s about telling Substack, telling the algorithms, telling the platforms:

“This truth matters.”

“This voice stays.”

“This movement grows.”

Paid subscribers help keep this operation alive.

Paid subscribers help push this information further.

Paid subscribers help us break through the suppression and the silence.

If you believe in what we’re building — this is how you lock arms with me.

AND IF YOU CAN CONTRIBUTE — THIS IS HOW WE STAY INDEPENDENT

And if you can contribute to our mission, please understand what you’re doing.

You’re not “donating.”

You’re investing in the one thing corporate media will never give you:

Independent truth.

No sponsors.

No corporate handlers.

No billionaires controlling the message.

Just us.

A movement.

A community that refuses to be intimidated.

Here’s how you can support:

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-lev-parnas-save-our-democracy/cl/s?utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp17_control&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&lang=en_US&attribution_id=sl%3A43cbf7d1-d507-4c83-a4bb-d50c738cd38d&ts=1769799644

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

(Every dollar helps us keep pushing forward, stay protected, stay loud, and stay independent.)

IN CLOSING

I need you to stay tuned today — because this is moving fast, and it’s all connected.

Don Lemon.

The Epstein cover-up.

The election record raids.

Tulsi in the background.

Pam Bondi’s moves.

Project 2025 tactics.

This isn’t just distraction.

This is strategy.

They are trying to take away your rights piece by piece — your voice, your vote, your freedom to organize, your freedom to expose them.

And they’re doing it now because Trump knows he’s underwater.

Stephen Miller knows they’re losing control.

That’s why they’re escalating.

That’s why they’re pushing arrests.

That’s why they’re trying to ignite a racial firestorm and divide this country even more.

Because once they divide us — they think they can rule us.

But we’re not giving them that.

So take your anger.

Take your frustration.

Take your fear.

And channel it the right way:

✅ Share this letter

✅ Call your representatives

✅ Put pressure on them NOW

✅ Sign the petition

✅ Become a subscriber

✅ Join the volunteers

✅ Contribute if you can

We cannot wait until the midterms.

We cannot “hope this passes.”

We are in the moment right now where history is being written — and we either stand strong, or we get steamrolled.

I’m here.

I’m not backing down.

And I need you with me.

Let’s go.

— Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet — go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy, the book Trump doesn’t want you to read — the book that connects the dots to what’s happening right in front of our eyes.

And while you’re there, grab your Enough Is Enough gear and wear it loud

.