BREAKING Don Lemon ARRESTED LIVE with Joy Reid and Lev Parnas

BREAKING: Special Live — I’m joining Joy Reid for a conversation you do not want to miss. We’re going to cut through the noise and get straight to the truth about the Don Lemon arrest, the latest developments in the Epstein files, and what’s really happening behind the scenes as Trump and his network push coordinated moves to manipulate the system and try to steal the election in plain sight. This isn’t random. This isn’t coincidence. This is a pattern—and we’re going to connect the dots together.

Share

And let me be crystal clear: the Epstein files are the key. They’re the evidence trail so many powerful people want buried, delayed, and forgotten. That’s why signing the Epstein petition right now is more important than ever—because accountability doesn’t happen by waiting politely, it happens when we demand it. We owe it to the survivors. We owe it to the truth. And we owe it to our country to make sure the same people who enabled, protected, and profited off corruption are finally forced to answer under oath.

Petition 👉 https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

We also need you in the fight—hands-on. If you’re ready to be part of the backbone of this movement, join our volunteer hotline and grassroots team:

levpttp@proton.me

This is where real change starts—organizing, sharing, amplifying, and making sure the truth doesn’t get silenced by billion-dollar propaganda machines and political intimidation.

And I’m going to ask you directly—if you believe in what we’re building, become a paid subscriber. Paid subscribers are how we break through the algorithms. Paid subscribers are how we stay independent. Paid subscribers are how we keep showing up every day with facts, receipts, and the real story the mainstream won’t touch. If you can contribute financially to keep this work going, here are the direct ways to support:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/6a022084d

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you can’t contribute right now, I want you to hear me: no pressure. This is a family. We take care of each other. But everybody can do something—share the livestream, forward this post, bring one friend into this community, re-stack it, comment, engage, spread the word. That’s how movements win. That’s how we protect each other. And that’s how we take our democracy back—together.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want you to see, the book that connects the dots of what’s happening right in front of your eyes.

And while you’re there, grab your ENOUGH IS ENOUGH merch… because folks, enough is enough. It’s time to take our democracy back

.