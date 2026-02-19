🔥 BREAKING: Epstein 2008 Grand Jury Tapes REVEALED for the First Time Ever

With Zev Shalev & Kait Justice — You Will Hear What They Never Wanted You to Hear

Folks… you do not want to miss this episode.

For the first time ever, we are breaking open the 2008 Epstein Grand Jury tapes — and you will hear it in their own voices. The detectives. The questioning. The tone. The gaps. The moments that make your stomach drop. This isn’t commentary. This isn’t spin. This is history — and accountability — caught on tape.

Share

Joining me are Zev Shalev and Kate Justice, and we go deep. Not surface-level. Not cable-news talking points. We connect the dots from the original Epstein grand jury proceedings to what we’re seeing unfold right now — including major developing revelations tied to Howard Lutnick and the expanding Epstein files. There is breaking information in this episode that the mainstream media is still tiptoeing around. We are not.

⚠️ WARNING: This episode contains sensitive and disturbing material. Some of what you will hear is difficult. It involves the treatment of survivors and the system that failed them. Please listen with care.

I’ve been telling you for months — the truth is in the files. And now, it’s in the tapes.

This is why this platform matters. This is why independent journalism matters. Because when others hesitate, we dig. When others protect power, we expose it. And when survivors are ignored, we amplify them.

Now more than ever, I need every single one of you — every member of this community — to stand up. If you haven’t yet, sign the Epstein petition. We are demanding accountability for every single individual who enabled, protected, or benefited from this corruption. Justice for survivors is not optional. It is non-negotiable.

👉 https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

Real change happens because ordinary people step forward. If you want to help with research, outreach, organizing, digital amplification, or being part of the engine that drives this movement, join us.

📧 Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

Movements win when people refuse to stay spectators.

Let me talk to you honestly about paid subscriptions.

This platform survives because of you. But just as important, paid subscribers are what help us beat the algorithm. They push this reporting into timelines, inboxes, and recommendation engines that would otherwise bury it. When you upgrade, you are not just supporting — you are amplifying.

If you can become a paid subscriber, it is one of the most powerful ways to help this message travel.

If you are able to contribute financially, here are the ways to do it. And I mean this sincerely — only if it works for you.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/c97148365

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every dollar goes toward travel, research, production, and putting truth directly in front of the people who would rather avoid it.

But hear me clearly.

If you cannot give, if you cannot upgrade, you are still family.

You can share.

You can repost.

You can text someone who might step in.

You can bring new eyes to the facts.

This movement is built on participation. Everyone can do something. And what matters is that we move together.

Set your reminder. Tell a friend. Show up ready.

Because the next phase of this story is not just about what they do.

It’s about what we do.

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that connects the dots to what you are watching unfold right in front of your eyes.

And while you’re there make sure to grab your Wolfpack gear.

I want you standing with us, visibly, proudly, unmistakably. The Wolfpack isn’t just merch — it’s a signal. It tells the people in power we are organized, we are informed, and we are not afraid. Every hat, every shirt, every piece of Wolfpack gear turns one voice into many. When you wear it, you’re telling the world you believe in accountability, truth, and community. You’re showing others they’re not alone — and that matters more than you think. So suit up, represent, and let them see the movement coming.