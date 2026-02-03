My LevRemembers Family —

I’ve been telling you this for a long time, and today it’s starting to break through in public:

The Epstein files are bigger than Trump. Bigger than one scandal. Bigger than one country.

Because what’s being reported now is that Epstein’s so-called “sex empire” may have been used as the largest honey-trap operation in the world—an operation designed to create kompromat, control, and fear.

Share

And what my sources are telling me—what I’ve been hearing more and more from people who have seen how these networks work—is that this wasn’t a loose group of criminals.

This was infrastructure.

And if you want to understand why certain people are panicking right now, why certain names are being protected, why certain files disappear, why the media keeps running away from the story…

It’s because this isn’t just about what Epstein did.

It’s about what was done through him.

For years, they tried to shrink Jeffrey Epstein down into one story: a sick predator, a rich guy, a scandal people didn’t want to talk about.

But what we’re seeing now — in the latest media reports and document references — looks like something much bigger.

Because what’s being alleged isn’t just that Epstein trafficked and abused girls.

It’s that Epstein may have been running a honey trap operation — a kompromat pipeline — the kind of operation that doesn’t just destroy victims…

It controls powerful people.

And as I’ve been telling you for a long time:

the Russian connection isn’t minor. It’s major.

The allegations coming out now are explosive

According to the Daily Mail, citing sources in British intelligence, Epstein may have run what they describe as “the largest honey-trap operation in the world,” aimed at collecting kompromat in the interests of the KGB.

Now let me be crystal clear:

Some of this is reported.

Some of this is alleged.

But what my sources are telling me is that the pattern is real — and it’s been real for years.

Because this is how kompromat works:

You lure people in.

You record them.

You compromise them.

And then you own them.

Robert Maxwell. Ghislaine. And the pipeline nobody wants to talk about

Here’s where it gets even darker.

The reporting claims Epstein’s ties to espionage-style networks may have run through Robert Maxwell — the father of Ghislaine Maxwell — who has long been alleged to have been connected to Soviet/Russian intelligence circles going back decades.

And what’s being alleged now is that this wasn’t just “socialite networking.”

It was money.

It was influence.

It was laundering.

It was kompromat.

That’s not gossip.

That’s a structure.

And my sources keep telling me the same thing:

Epstein did not operate alone — he operated with protection.

Multiple sources cited in reporting claim U.S. law enforcement believed Epstein had long-standing ties to Russian organized crime, including claims that young women were transported from Russia through those networks.

And I want you to think about that.

Trafficking at that scale doesn’t happen without logistics.

Without recruitment pipelines.

Without enforcement.

Without people being paid off.

Without people being threatened.

That’s not a “party network.”

That’s organized crime.

And when organized crime intersects with intelligence?

That’s not just crime.

That’s influence operations.

And then there’s Craig Unger — and what he said years ago

This is where it gets even more important:

Journalist Craig Unger wrote in his book American Kompromat that Russian pimps allegedly supplied Epstein with many women — and suggested that the FSB (KGB’s successor) could have obtained compromising videos involving Epstein, young women, and prominent figures.

And that’s exactly what I’ve been telling you.

The sex was the bait. The kompromat was the product.

And the product wasn’t meant for tabloids.

It was meant for power.

Putin. Moscow. “Confidential information.”

Now listen to these details — because this is where the panic comes from.

The reporting claims Epstein’s archives contain:

Over 1,000 mentions of Vladimir Putin

Thousands referencing Moscow

And alleged documents suggesting Epstein met with Putin multiple times — even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction

There’s even a claim that ahead of the 2018 Helsinki summit, Epstein offered the Kremlin confidential information about Donald Trump through intermediaries, and that Epstein later referenced conversations involving Russia’s UN ambassador.

My sources say there are people inside Trump world who are terrified right now because they know something else is true:

This wasn’t just about men.

It was about the people around them.

Wives.

Girlfriends.

Mistresses.

Friends.

Associates.

“Fixers.”

Gatekeepers.

That’s how kompromat spreads.

That’s how it becomes a web.

One of the most disturbing parts of what’s circulating now is a reference to an FBI report dated November 27, 2017, citing a confidential informant claiming Epstein was managing the personal wealth of Vladimir Putin — and even providing similar services to Robert Mugabe.

And then we get to what I want you to understand — especially those of you who follow my reporting on Ukraine and Russia.

The files reference Russia- and Ukraine-linked modeling agencies and recruitment channels.

A modeling agency based in Krasnodar called Shtorm is referenced in the files

There are alleged links to portfolios being forwarded to Epstein

Searches of the Justice Department’s Epstein document database reportedly show:

Ukraine mentioned nearly 2,000 times

Many references tied to Russia’s war against Ukraine in media and reports

Ukraine also appearing in personal correspondence discussing Ukrainian women/models

Copies of Ukrainian passports appearing in the materials

Epstein allegedly referred to Ukrainian women in emails.

And we also see correspondence involving Jean-Luc Brunel and Ukrainian agency contacts — with denials of wrongdoing and insistence that modeling work was professional.

But here’s what my sources keep coming back to:

These networks don’t just recruit victims. They recruit leverage.

And that’s the part they want buried.

This is why I keep saying: it’s bigger than Trump

Yes, Trump is in the story.

But the bigger story is:

How many powerful people were compromised?

And who used that compromise to steer decisions, elections, money, policy, and silence?

This is not just about what happened on an island.

This is about what happened to this country.

This is about what happens when democracy gets traded behind closed doors by people who have videos, files, and leverage.

✅ ACCOUNTABILITY — THIS IS WHERE WE HIT BACK SIGN THE PETITION — EVERY SIGNATURE COUNTS 👉 https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

We need accountability.

We need subpoenas.

We need names under oath.

We need the full truth — not curated releases and PR cover-ups.

And that’s why every signature matters, because every signature is pressure.

February 11th and 12th — Washington, D.C.

We are going to Washington, D.C.

We are going to be there with Epstein survivors.

We are going to stand for accountability.

This is where we stop letting them hide.

This is where we show them:

You don’t get to bury justice. Not anymore.

✅ JOIN THE MOVEMENT

Volunteer with us

📩 levpttp@proton.me

If you want to help organize, mobilize, and spread the message — email us.

This movement needs people who are ready to work.

Becoming a paid subscriber matters

I’m going to say this plainly:

The algorithm is designed to suppress voices like ours — the voices that connect the dots and tell the truth.

Paid subscribers don’t just “support Lev.”

They help us break through.

They help us reach more people.

They help us keep the pressure on when the mainstream media tries to move on.

✅ SUPPORT (SEPARATE LINES)

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/ff8f3747b

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

✅ NO PRESSURE — BUT DO SOMETHING

Share

Let me say this from my heart:

I don’t want anyone to feel pressured.

Not everyone can donate.

Not everyone can become paid.

And that’s okay — because this is a family.

But I do want you to feel the pressure to do something, because everybody can do something.

Be a free subscriber

Share this letter

Text it to one friend

Bring one person into this movement

Volunteer

Show up

Protest peacefully

Spread the petition

Keep the truth alive

That’s how we win.

Together.

IN CLOSING:

What’s happening right now isn’t just the exposure of a man.

It’s the exposure of a machine.

A machine built on trafficking, secrecy, kompromat, and control.

And if the Russian connection is as deep as it looks?

Then what we’re watching isn’t just a scandal.

It’s a national security disaster — and a moral catastrophe.

And I’m not backing down.

Because Enough is Enough.

— Lev

P.S.

If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and grab a copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want out.

The book that connects the dots on Putin, Venezuela, Trump, and what you’re watching unfold in front of your eyes.

And while you’re there, grab your Enough Is Enough gear — shirts and merch — so you can represent.

Because it’s time to take our democracy back.

Enough is Enough.