I want you to really understand what transpired — because you’re being told this was a precise, clean strike, a flawless military operation that shows American strength. And let me start by saying this clearly: we have the best military in the world. Our soldiers executed their mission professionally, courageously, and under extreme pressure. Even though this operation was coordinated behind the scenes, American troops were still placed in the middle of a firefight, and they deserve our full respect and support.

Share

But that is not the full story.

What actually happened was not a unilateral American action. This was an internal coup, coordinated between Maduro insiders, Russian operatives, Chinese interests, and the United States. That’s why it was fast, targeted, and with the regime structure left intact. My sources are very clear: Maduro was handed over. He was traded. And the rest of the power network was preserved intentionally.

And yes — civilians died.

That matters. Venezuelan lives matter. But Donald Trump does not care about civilians. He cares about optics, dominance, and distraction. Civilian deaths were treated as collateral damage in a geopolitical performance designed for headlines, not justice.

And while people celebrate in the streets around the world, believing something fundamental changed, the truth is this: nothing changed. The regime remains. The power brokers remain. The corruption remains. Because this was never about drugs — it was always about oil, leverage, and control.

You already heard Trump say it out loud — oil, markets, China. This was about dividing influence between Trump, Putin, and Xi. Maduro was not the prize. He was the pawn. Putin gave him up — but protected the system.

Let me be absolutely clear so there is no confusion: Maduro is a bad guy. He is corrupt, narcissistic, brutal, and responsible for enormous suffering. No one here is defending Maduro. I agree with you on that completely.

The way Trump took him was wrong. It sets a dangerous precedent. It bypassed Congress. It violated international norms. And it concentrated power in the hands of one man — which is exactly how democracies collapse.

And he did it on purpose.

You’re already seeing Democrats and pundits stumbling into it — arguing about whether Maduro should be released, whether the operation was justified, whether this or that legal technicality applies. That is exactly what Trump wants.

I was part of MAGA. I helped build it. I know how this machine works.

They are going to reframe this as:

“Democrats are defending a wanted criminal.”

“Democrats are siding with Maduro.”

“Democrats care more about dictators than America.”

That is the manipulation.

This should not be about Maduro. Maduro is a distraction.

This should be about Trump — his abuse of power, his unilateral actions, his contempt for the law, and what he is desperately trying to hide.

And what he is trying to hide is obvious.

Right now, the Epstein files are not being released. Court orders are being ignored. Pam Bondi and the DOJ are in contempt. Rules are being violated. Congress should be focused on subpoenas, accountability, and impeachment-level scrutiny.

Trump needs that attention gone.

So he floods the zone with chaos — a foreign spectacle designed to hijack the news cycle and fracture Democratic focus. This is not just distraction; it’s strategic misdirection. And if Democrats fall for it, Trump wins twice: he avoids accountability and paints his opposition as defenders of a dictator.

That’s why I’m sounding the alarm.

This is how authoritarianism advances — not all at once, but through traps, optics, and narrative warfare.

My sources are telling me Trump is acting like a rabid animal that has tasted blood. In just one year, he has escalated military or covert action against more countries than any modern U.S. president:

Iran

Syria

Yemen

Iraq

Libya

Somalia

Venezuela

Seven countries. One year.

And now he’s openly floating Cuba, Canada, and Greenland — while pundits laugh and say it’s just talk. It’s not. This is being driven by the same inner circle that believes laws are optional and power is absolute. The people around Trump do not see the Constitution as a guardrail — they see it as an inconvenience. From day one, this group has believed that if you move fast enough, loud enough, and create enough chaos, accountability never catches up. That’s what you are watching right now. This isn’t impulsive foreign policy — it’s authoritarian muscle memory. Power first. Explanations later. And if the law gets in the way, they simply ignore it.

And here’s what my sources are telling me very clearly: Stephen Miller, Russell Vought, and others tied directly to Project 2025 are pushing acceleration — not just domestically, but globally. This isn’t only about attacking institutions at home; it’s about reshaping the world order while the U.S. is distracted and divided. The push for aggressive action against other countries, the escalation abroad, the attacks on science, education, civil service, and democratic norms — all of it is being fast-tracked. Part of this acceleration is because insiders who know the truth are leaving. People like Dan Bongino, who understand how dangerous this has become, are backing away. Susie Wiles, who has spoken out, is on her way out. And at the same time, my sources are telling me there is growing panic inside Trump’s circle about his physical and mental deterioration — which is pushing reckless, immediate actions before control slips further. This is not strength. This is fear.

You’re also seeing something else the media doesn’t fully grasp yet: a real fracture inside MAGA. Marjorie Taylor Greene is now positioning herself as the face of an “America First” movement — publicly breaking with Trump. Yes, that split matters. Yes, it weakens Trump. And yes, we can use that fracture strategically. But do not be blinded by it. America First is not a new idea — it is what MAGA was built on from the beginning. Greene is not a reformer. She is not a solution. She represents the same dangerous ideology with a different power grab. Do not mistake internal warfare among extremists for progress. It’s a reshuffling of the same deck.

And this is exactly why this moment matters. This is a year of action, not reaction. While others argue on cable news, we move. While Democrats are boxed in by rules and optics, we go into places they can’t — red states, disaffected communities, independent voters, people who feel abandoned and manipulated. This is how progress is made: by being clear-eyed, strategic, and fearless. The cracks are forming. The chaos is real. And this is when organized, disciplined movements change history — not by reacting to every headline, but by using the moment to build lasting power.

That’s why this community matters. And that’s why we are moving from talking to building.

Share

We are creating a real grassroots infrastructure. Phase 1 is about building the foundation to confront what’s coming the right way:

Legal and investigative support

Secure communications

Travel and on-the-ground organizing

Media and rapid-response infrastructure

Targeted engagement in the places that matter most

This is how you take on an authoritarian movement — professionally, strategically, and fearlessly.

👉 JOIN OUR VOLUNTEER NETWORK

If you want to help — research, organizing, outreach, media, logistics — join our secure volunteer line:

📩 levpttp@proton.me

This is how we build power from the ground up.

👉 SUPPORT PHASE 1: BUILD THE INFRASTRUCTURE

If you believe this work matters, please support our Phase 1 Growth Fund:

One more thing that is absolutely critical right now: becoming a paid subscriber. This isn’t just about support — it’s about power and reach. The way the algorithm works, paid subscribers signal credibility, momentum, and seriousness. That’s how this message breaks through the noise. That’s how truth travels. Paid subscribers help push this work out to more people who would never hear it otherwise. And in return, paid subscribers aren’t just readers — they’re participants. You can come up live, join the conversations, ask questions directly, and be part of shaping where this movement goes next. This is how we build a real community — not passive, not silent, but informed, engaged, and active.

This is how we turn truth into action.

They want you distracted.

They want Democrats arguing about the wrong thing.

They want accountability buried.

I’m telling you plainly: this is the most dangerous moment we’ve faced. The truth threatens powerful people — and they do not want this movement growing.

That’s exactly why your support matters now.

Enough is enough.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, get your copy of Shadow Diplomacy at LevRemembers.com — the book Trump and Putin don’t want you reading because it explains exactly what you’re watching unfold.

And grab your Enough Is Enough shirt. When we come to your city, your state, your community — we show up together.

.