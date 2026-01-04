Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Gutterdandy
5mEdited

I'm tired of people feeling they have to say "I'm not defending Maduro" in order to state that the USA has no business invading other countries to depose their leaders and install its own puppets in their places. And as far as "cocaine" from Venezuela into the USA goes, the U.S. DEA’s own forensic data reportedly shows 0% of cocaine seized in the U.S. can be traced directly to Venezuela as its country of origin — meaning Venezuelan transit into the U.S. is negligible in traceable seizures. So none of this is about "narco-terrorism," which is just this regime's version of "weapons of mass destruction." "Narco-terrorism" as a concept is a "weapon of mass distraction." And I will defend Maduro on the point that he is obviously not a major or even a minor player in the cocaine or fentanyl trade to the USA. The rest of what Maduro either is or isn't is up to the people of Venezuela, not up to Donald Trump or Little Marco, to decide.

SLMontgo
just now

Don’t take the bait: Trump is turning this into “Democrats defend Maduro” to erase Epstein.

