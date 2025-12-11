I’ve been warning you for months that what we’re living through is not “normal politics.” It’s a coordinated, global, billionaire-backed operation to control money, media, and minds.

Tonight I’m ready to connect another set of dots my sources have been feeding me from inside Trumpworld, Wall Street, and the media business. You’re not going to see this broken down honestly on cable news. You’re seeing it here.

This hostile takeover play around Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, and CNN is not just a business deal. According to my sources, it’s part of a bigger plan that Donald Trump has already discussed with Jared Kushner — a plan to lock down the narrative, silence dissenting voices, and keep you in the dark while they cash out and consolidate power.

And notice something very simple but very important: everywhere you look, it’s the same cast of characters.

When it’s Russia, Jared Kushner is in the “peace” schemes that are really carve-ups and real-estate logic applied to entire countries.

In the Middle East, it’s Jared Kushner and the Saudis, the Emiratis, the same Gulf money.

And now, in the biggest media play of our time, it’s Jared Kushner again — standing quietly in the middle of a bid that would give Trumpworld and its foreign backers massive influence over CNN, HBO, and one of the largest content libraries on earth.

This isn’t random. This is a geopolitical globalization project run through Trump’s inner circle. The Paramount/Warner/CNN fight is one of the biggest pieces on the board.

My sources confirm what the careful reporting only hints at: a Trump-aligned consortium wants to get its hands on CNN and Warner, and Kushner’s Saudi-funded machine is baked into the financing. The same Gulf sovereign wealth funds that juiced his post–White House venture are now circling one of the most powerful media assets on the planet. The Saudis, the UAE, Qatar — they are not doing this for charity. They are buying leverage, soft power, and control over how their regimes, their wars, and their friends in Washington are portrayed on your screen.

And here’s the part you won’t hear in the sanitized coverage:

My sources tell me Trump personally discussed this media strategy with Jared long before the public saw any headlines about a hostile takeover.

In other words, this isn’t just Hollywood drama. It’s part of a larger plan:

Reward loyal billionaires and foreign autocrats.

Punish and neuter critical media.

Build a pro-Trump, pro-authoritarian media ecosystem that looks “mainstream” but is captured behind the scenes.

You don’t need to be a conspiracy theorist to see it. Just follow the pattern.

Jared walks out of the White House and straight into billions in Saudi and Gulf money. They didn’t hand him that cash because he’s the next Warren Buffett. They paid for access, influence, and insurance. He used U.S. power to protect their interests while in office. Now they’re paying him back to protect theirs — and Trump’s — in the next phase.

Move to Ukraine and Russia: every time you trace one of these “peace plans” or “negotiation frameworks,” you hit the same network — Russian oligarch money, Gulf sovereign funds, Trumpworld intermediaries, and Kushner hovering in the middle, turning human lives and national borders into deal terms.

Then look at the sideshow: Don Jr. and Eric – Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum – raking in money and attention in the crypto circus, hyping coins, pumping and dumping, soaking up quick cash and influence in a Wild West casino.

That’s the contrast: the kids chase the fast money in crypto; Jared plays the long game with sovereign wealth, infrastructure, and media. Crypto is the casino. Media and geopolitics are the boardroom.

Now bring that same pattern into media.

Trump publicly trashes CNN as “fake news,” demands it be “fixed” or sold, and weaponizes regulators to pressure deals. At the same time, a Trump-aligned bid backed by Gulf autocrats and Trump-friendly billionaires lines up to grab CNN, HBO, and Warner, while Kushner’s fund quietly slides into the capital stack. The same Saudi- and Gulf-backed money that helped make him a billionaire-in-law is now positioned to help control what you see and hear about their wars, their human-rights records, and their favorite strongman in Washington.

This is how you silence the media without ever passing a censorship law:

you buy the microphone and decide who gets to speak.

Turn a struggling media giant into a controlled weapon — owned by their friends, financed by their patrons, and used to soften coverage, attack enemies, and protect the cult. That’s the game.

I’m not telling you this as a think-tank analyst. I’m telling you this as somebody who helped build MAGA from the inside and is now doing everything I can to dismantle it, brick by brick. I know how these people think. I know how far they will go. And I know this: if we don’t build a counter-platform and take this fight directly into their spaces, they will drown us in propaganda bought and paid for by foreign autocrats and American billionaires.

What I’ve laid out here tonight is just one piece of a much bigger puzzle.

The hostile media takeover.

The Kushner–Saudi–Gulf money pipeline.

The crypto circus with Don Jr. and Eric.

The backchannel deals from Ukraine to the Middle East to Venezuela and beyond.

They are all connected.

That’s exactly why they don’t want books like Shadow Diplomacy read, why they attack independent platforms like this one, and why they’re now trying to buy the very networks that once called them out. I’m going to keep bringing you what my sources are telling me from inside this machine, even when it puts a target on my back. Because I helped build this monster, and I’m not going to stop until we’ve taken it apart piece by piece.

If you believe this work matters, please become a paid subscriber, donate if you're able, and share this letter with at least one friend who still thinks "it's just politics." It's not. It's a global power grab dressed up as a media deal.

We either expose it and push back now, or we wake up one day and realize the last independent microphones have been bought and silenced.

I’m not willing to let that happen. I know you aren’t either.

With gratitude and resolve,

-Lev Parnas

