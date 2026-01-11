I’m not a commentator in this story — I was part of it, I lived it. What you’re about to read isn’t recycled reporting, cable-news spin, or a pundit’s hot take. It’s firsthand knowledge, rooted in real conversations, real back-channels, and real people who move real money. And by putting this out in the open, I’m taking a risk — because the people I’m exposing aren’t small-time operators. They’re powerful. They’re protected. They make billions. But I’m doing it anyway because the truth has to come out — and because what’s happening right now in Venezuela is not what you’re being told. And let me be blunt: this work doesn’t continue on applause — it continues on support. Every paid subscription, every contribution, every share and re-share helps us punch through the algorithm, keep this platform independent, and keep these people from burying the story.

Let me be very clear about something the media will never tell you:

The Reuters reporting on Harry Sargeant III advising Donald Trump on Venezuela’s oil future confirms what I’ve been warning about for years. What they’re calling “informal advice” is something much deeper: the resurrection of Trump’s shadow diplomacy apparatus, dusted off, expanded, and weaponized

https://sundayguardianlive.com/world/who-is-harry-sargeant-how-the-man-maduro-called-grandfather-is-now-advising-trump-on-venezuelas-oil-future-report-163818/

And yes — I was the one who introduced Harry Sargeant to Donald Trump

How This Really Started (2018–2019)

Back in 2018 and 2019, I was the gatekeeper. I was the point person. I was doing what people now credit others for — the shadow diplomacy between governments, business interests, and Trump’s inner circle.

Before Steve Witkoff, before anyone else was publicly acknowledged, I was running back-channel diplomacy — not just in Ukraine and Turkey, but in Venezuela.

Together with Rudy Giuliani and Harry Sargeant, we attempted to set up a direct meeting between Donald Trump and Nicolás Maduro while Maduro was in New York for the United Nations in 2018. That effort was personally blocked by John Bolton, who went directly against Trump’s instincts

We didn’t stop.

In 2019, we tried again — this time expanding the team, bringing in Pete Sessions and other Republican insiders. Once again, Bolton intervened and forced the administration down a different path: backing Juan Guaidó instead of negotiating directly with the regime

That decision killed the operation.

Why? Because Trump never trusted Guaidó — and I know this because I was there.

Why the 2019 Venezuela Effort Failed

I was in Spain with Rudy, sitting with Juan Guaidó’s father, while Guaidó himself was on the phone begging for Trump’s support

But here’s the truth no one says out loud:

Trump cannot work with real opposition leaders — not Guaidó, not María Corina Machado — because they run on transparency, democracy, and institutions.

Trump doesn’t negotiate with people who want accountability.

He negotiates with people who will play the game.

That’s why today you see him working comfortably with Delcy Rodríguez — a power broker with deep ties to Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Delcy understands how this works:

Cut the deal

Pay Trump his piece

Let him declare “victory”

Take back control later, once the cycle resets

This is not regime change for the Venezuelan people.

This is asset management.

Why Big Oil Said “No”

Trump recently pitched Venezuela to the biggest U.S. oil companies — Exxon, Chevron, ConocoPhillips — promising safety, protection, and access.

They weren’t impressed.

Exxon, in particular, made it clear Venezuela is “not investable” without iron-clad legal and security guarantees. They’ve been burned before. They remember Chavez. They remember expropriations.

That’s why big oil stepped back.

And that’s the pivot point everyone is missing.

When the majors said no, Trump didn’t walk away — he went back to the shadows.

Instead of Exxon, you get Harry Sargeant

Instead of Chevron, you get Harold Hamm.

Instead of transparent markets, you get Trump donors, intermediaries, and private contracts — the same way it worked before.

Just like I used to be.

This Was Never About Drugs or Security

Let’s drop the pretense.

This was never about fentanyl.

Never about border security.

Never about protecting democracy.

It’s about controlling the oil market.

Russia keeps selling oil.

China keeps buying oil.

Iran keeps funding proxy wars with oil money.

The only difference now?

Donald Trump wants his cut.

When he says “we’re open for business,” what he really means is: I’m open for commission.

What’s different now is not that America suddenly got “tough” — it’s that Trump is trying to position himself as the broker who decides who gets access to Venezuela’s oil, and who doesn’t. And he can’t walk away from this now. If he does, the only way out is escalation — an all-out confrontation. That’s why you didn’t see a clean “invasion.” You saw a strategic, controlled operation — a prize capture — while the real battle is over contracts, extraction, and the division of the spoils.

Six years later, we’re at the same crossroads — only now the stakes are global, and the shadow system is far more entrenched.

WHY I’M PUTTING THIS OUT THERE

Because I know these channels. I know this playbook. I know who benefits.

And I’m done watching powerful people write history in real time while the public is fed slogans.

This year is not about reacting to what they do next.

This year is about action.

No more fear. No more silence. No more waiting for permission.

Let me leave you with this: they’re counting on you to feel overwhelmed. They’re counting on you to think this is too big, too complicated, too rigged. That’s the whole strategy — confuse you, exhaust you, and then cut the deal while you’re distracted.

But I’m telling you right now: we’re not doing that anymore.

We’re going to expose it.

We’re going to organize.

And we’re going to act.

Because enough is enough — and if we don’t stand up now, we lose the idea that the public ever gets the truth at all.

-Lev Parnas

