Lev Remembers

Fran
10h

But Lev, at this point Ukraine only has everything to gain by ignoring trump and striking every target possible. No reason to listen to the parasite telling them to hold back.

Canada and Europe are supporting Ukraine. They know they have to, that it's not just a matter of morality but of survival.

Full steam ahead Ukraine!

Amy
10h

Anyone who pays attention to politics, remembers Helsinki .. How Trump totally disregarded our own national intelligence and believed Putin on the world stage. He should’ve been tried for treason then! Voters should have remembered how this schmuck takes his side at any given chance!

But here we are, stuck for another 3 more years,fighting mercifully for Ukraine and hoping that in 2026 we win both houses back. All I can say is damn it, I’ll keep fighting every damn day until my last breath.

