There is a lot happening right now. The media is chasing headlines. There’s noise, distraction, outrage of the day. But the one thing almost nobody has been connecting — the one thing I have been warning you about day after day — is now finally being confirmed.

What I’ve been telling you about Georgia. What I’ve been warning you about with Tulsi Gabbard. What I’ve been explaining about the dangerous weaponization of “foreign influence” narratives.

Now even the Washington Post is writing about it.

👉 https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/02/26/trump-elections-executive-order-activists/

Folks, I don’t take any joy in being right about this. Because what I’m about to lay out for you is serious. It’s scary. And it goes to the heart of whether we will continue to have free and fair elections in this country.

This is not politics as usual. This is about control.

I have been warning you — not theorizing — warning — that what was happening in Georgia, what Tulsi Gabbard was doing under the banner of “foreign influence” and election integrity, was not some fringe drama. It was a political weapon being forged. And now we have proof from the mainstream political press that exactly what I told you about is being repurposed by Donald Trump to seize extraordinary power over our elections.

Today, The Washington Post reported that pro-Trump activists working in coordination with the White House are circulating a draft executive order aimed at declaring a national emergency to give Trump extraordinary authority over voting and elections. This would not be a minor tweak — this is a direct assault on state control of elections, a core constitutional principle.

Here’s the heart of the scheme:

Activists are pitching a draft order claiming China interfered in the 2020 election — a claim already investigated and found without evidence of widespread impact.

They want to use that bogus foreign interference argument to assert a national emergency, bypassing Congress and the Constitution.

That emergency would purportedly ban mail-in voting, mandate rigid voter ID, and give the president power over how ballots are cast and counted nationwide.

If this succeeds, it shifts the basic terms of American democracy.

This Is What I’ve Been Telling You

Remember when I told you that Tulsi Gabbard’s role in Georgia — showing up at the FBI raid on election offices, directing a parallel “investigation” of the 2020 election — wasn’t some isolated stunt? This wasn’t just political theater. It was groundwork:

Gabbard’s presence at that raid raised serious questions about politicizing intelligence and election administration outside any lawful authority.

Independent reports confirmed she was running a separate review of the 2020 election, outside standard DOJ or FBI processes.

Critics warned this was a dangerous precedent — mixing national intel with domestic politics.

That groundwork wasn’t harmless. It is now being cited as justification to grant Trump the very powers I told you he would crave if he couldn’t win on the ballot.

Why This Matters

Under the Constitution, state legislatures and Congress determine how elections are conducted — not the president. But Trump’s operatives are trying to flip that script before the midterms.

This isn’t speculation. This isn’t fear-mongering. This is now confirmed by the Washington Post:

“Activists who say they are in coordination with the White House are circulating a draft executive order that claims China interfered in the 2020 election as a basis to declare a national emergency that would unlock extraordinary presidential power over voting.”

If Trump succeeds, we won’t be arguing about policy differences — we’ll be arguing about whether elections in this country are even free or fair anymore.

What We Must Do

We cannot let this fade — not like the January raid in Georgia that barely registered in the mainstream press. We must keep pressure on Congress, keep this conversation in the public square, and keep calling our members of Congress every day until this reckless idea is stopped.

Here’s what I’m calling on you to do now:

📞 Dial your Representative and Senators today

Tell them:

👉 No national emergency to seize control of elections

👉 No executive order that overrides state election authority

👉 Defend free, fair, local elections — period

📣 Share this letter wide

This isn’t niche political news — it’s a structural threat to our democracy. Forward to friends, post on your social platforms, and spark the conversation.

This Is Bigger Than Politics

If the president — any president — gets away with rewriting who controls elections, we lose our free and fair elections. Forget November polling numbers — this is about the right of voters to make their voices heard without unilateral presidential interference.

Friends, I told you where this would go. Now the Washington Post has written what I’ve been telling you. The battle for America’s elections is no longer in some theoretical future — it is this moment.

This is the moment to stay loud. Call your members of Congress. Share this. Don’t let this fade into the noise. Because if Trump gets away with this, we won’t just be debating policy — we’ll be fighting to reclaim the very foundation of our democracy.

I need every single one of you to help spread this message far and wide. This is not the time to scroll past it. This is not the time to assume someone else will handle it. We must sound the alarm. 🚨 SOS. Share this letter. Text it to your friends. Post it everywhere. Call your representatives. Make sure everyone understands what is at stake. Because silence right now is not neutral — it’s dangerous.

If you’re ready to take the next step, join our volunteer team at LevPTTP@proton.me. We are organizing, coordinating, pushing, and holding the line. This is about action. Real action. There is no more sitting back and just talking about it. I’ve already been to D.C. twice this year, and I’m only getting started. Every trip, every meeting, every petition delivery takes resources — and that’s where you come in. If you can contribute, now more than ever, your support means everything in allowing me to continue this fight.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3e340cd39

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every dollar helps.

And for those who can’t contribute financially — do not be discouraged. You are family. You are part of this team. The most powerful thing you can do is share, repost, message your networks, and help us amplify the truth. That costs nothing — but it changes everything.

Sound the alarm. Make sure everyone knows what’s happening.

Stay tuned. Stay strong. Stay loud.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.