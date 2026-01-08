I didn’t plan on writing this tonight. But what happened to a 37-year-old American citizen woman—and what happened immediately after—should shake every person who still believes we live under the rule of law. The killing itself is horrific. What followed is just as dangerous: a system that moved with precision to control the narrative, smear the victim, and shield power before the facts were even allowed to exist.

Let me be clear: what we are witnessing right now is not a mistake. It is not confusion. It is not a rush to judgment.

It is a cover-up in real time.

Within an hour of her killing—before any investigation, before facts, before accountability—DHS put out a statement filled with lies. Then the DHS Secretary doubled down, escalating the propaganda by labeling this American woman a “domestic terrorist.”

Watch the video. Judge with your own eyes.

She wasn’t attacking anyone.

She was trying to get away.

Then Donald Trump poured gasoline on the fire—claiming an agent was gravely injured, insinuating heroics and danger that do not exist on the footage. No wounded agents. No medical response. No chaos. Just a woman trying to flee—and being killed for it.

This is the same playbook.

I know it—because I was once inside it.

This is disinformation, weaponized.

It’s the same system used to bury the Epstein files.

The same system used to erase killings at sea.

The same system used in back-channel deals with Russia.

The same system used to lie, distract, inflame, and then justify more power.

And here’s the part that should concern every American—regardless of party.

My sources are telling me that inside Trump’s inner circle, they are anticipating protests—and hoping for violence. Not because they fear it, but because they believe it gives them the excuse they want: the Insurrection Act, martial law, and the permanent stripping away of our rights.

Hear me clearly:

Donald Trump is not afraid of guns or street violence.

What terrifies him is organized, disciplined, peaceful mass opposition.

What he cannot control is millions of voices acting together.

That’s why I am begging you—calm matters right now.

Discipline matters.

Unity matters.

Do not give them what they want.

Give them what they fear.

ACTION — RIGHT NOW

Call your members of Congress. Every one of them.

Flood their offices. Demand hearings. Demand investigations. Demand accountability.

Tell them ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

This moment is bigger than one killing—because it shows us exactly where this is headed if we stay quiet.

WHY YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS RIGHT NOW

This is not just another newsletter.

This is a movement, and movements require infrastructure.

This is not just another newsletter.

This is a movement, and movements require infrastructure.

This movement is built from the ground up—volunteers, organizers, and everyday Americans who refuse to be intimidated or silenced. If you’re ready to help, organize, and take action with us, email levpttp@proton.me and join the backbone of this fight.

Volunteer (grassroots is how we win)

Support Phase One of our mission—building the infrastructure to take this fight where it matters

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/a55b48234

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every contribution matters. Every share matters. Every voice matters.

We are going to Washington, D.C.

When I have the date, you’ll be the first to know.

And when we go—we go together, peacefully, powerfully, and in numbers they cannot ignore.

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again:

I helped build that machine once.

Now I’m helping dismantle it.

This is the line.

No more excuses.

No more waiting.

No more silence.

Stay calm. Stay united. Stay loud.

The power has always been with the people.

Enough is enough.

— Lev

P.S. If you haven't yet, grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy at LevRemembers.com the book Trump doesn't want you to read. It connects the dots between Russia, Venezuela, disinformation, and what you're seeing unfold right now

And while you’re there, pick up your Enough Is Enough merch—because when we march, we stand for something

.