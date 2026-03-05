🚨BREAKING: I’M RUNNING FOR CONGRESS — The Fight for Our Democracy Starts Right Now

🇺🇸 I’m Running for Congress — Florida’s 27th District

Today I’m announcing that I am running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District.

My story is the American story. I came to this country as an immigrant and built my life believing in the promise of America — that freedom matters, that truth matters, and that democracy is worth fighting for. Over the past several years, I’ve spoken out, exposed corruption, and warned about the dangerous direction our politics has taken.

Share

Now I’m taking that fight directly to Washington.

Florida’s 27th District deserves leadership that is fearless, honest, and willing to stand up for the people — not special interests, not political games, and not politicians who say one thing and do another. Our community deserves someone who will defend democracy, fight for working families, protect immigrants who built this country, and stand up to corruption wherever it exists.

But this campaign won’t be powered by big donors or political insiders.

It will be powered by you.

If you believe in accountability, democracy, and real leadership, I need your support today. Please join our campaign, spread the message, volunteer, and contribute if you can. Every share, every supporter, and every dollar helps us build the movement we need to win this race and bring real representation back to Florida’s 27th District.

👉 https://levparnas.org/

Together we can prove that courage still matters in America.

As President John F. Kennedy once said:

“Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

This is our moment.

Let’s stand up together.

Let’s fight for our democracy.

And let’s win.

🇺🇸 Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress — Florida’s 27th District