Tonight I wanted to share some good news.

After speaking with my sources tonight, I’m hearing the same thing from different angles: the White House is panicking. Not because of a headline. Because of the numbers — the economy, the cost of living, the polling, and the growing sense that the country is not buying what they’re selling.

They can go on TV and claim everything is “great.” But inside, they see what you see every time you open a receipt: people are tapped out. And when the economy becomes the story, the spin stops working.

This week, the stress level inside Trump world has gone through the roof — because they’ve got problems coming at them from every direction.

The economy is catching up — and even they know it

We’re watching the administration try to rebrand reality. They keep insisting inflation is “handled,” that affordability is “fine,” that voters are confused.

But the polls don’t lie. A Reuters/Ipsos poll this week put Trump’s approval on the cost of living at 31% — one of his weakest areas.

AP-NORC also reported his approval on the economy sitting at 31%, the lowest in that polling during his presidency.

And here’s where it gets worse for them: they’re trying to push Trump back out on the road to change the subject — but they’re realizing he’s not the same Trump.

You saw it in Pennsylvania. He went up there to sell his economic agenda after weeks of dismissing affordability as a “hoax,” and the performance only reinforced what his own team is afraid of: he’s becoming harder to control, and the more he talks, the more he reminds voters why they’re fed up.

And then came another blow: Trump’s Justice Department pushed again, and a grand jury still refused to indict Letitia James — for the second time in about a week.

Let that sink in. Grand juries usually give prosecutors what they want. This one didn’t. Twice.

That’s not just a legal stumble — it’s a message: you don’t get to weaponize the system just because you’re Donald Trump. And inside that building, they know how humiliating that is for him. He wants headlines. He wants revenge. He wants fear. And he didn’t get it.

And to put salt on Trump’s wound, a federal judge ordered the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from ICE custody today—a ruling that found the government had no lawful basis to keep him detained. It’s another reminder that the courts are still willing to draw a line when this administration tries to stretch power past the breaking point. And when Trump can’t get his way through intimidation, he tries to force it through the system — but nights like this show the system isn’t folding the way he thought it would.

And today — Indiana told Trump to take his gerrymandering and shove it where the sun doesn’t shine.

The Indiana Senate voted 31–19 to reject a Trump-backed plan to redraw congressional maps — after months of pressure, threats, and arm-twisting.

Reuters reported Trump even threatened to support challengers against Republicans who didn’t go along.

My sources are telling me something else happened around that vote — and the public reporting backs up how ugly it got: Indiana Republican senators faced threats and intimidation, including a pipe-bomb scare and swatting-style hoaxes aimed at lawmakers and their families.

And even when the pressure escalated to talk of punishment — including a claim from Heritage Action that Indiana could lose federal funding if the map didn’t pass — it still didn’t move the votes.

That’s how you know the fear is weakening: when intimidation doesn’t work the way it used to.

And Indiana still said no.

That’s the part that matters: when even Republicans in a deep-red state start defying him publicly, it tells you the fear is weakening.

And here’s what else is eating at him tonight

Because it’s not just politics and polls — it’s personal.

Trump can’t sleep easy knowing what’s sitting in those Epstein files — what could surface, who could talk, and what the public would do with the truth if it ever fully broke through. He’s doing everything he can to keep it buried, to keep the spotlight moving, to keep the story fragmented and confused.

And he also knows something else: not everyone around him is on the same side anymore. When people like Dan Bongino aren’t marching in lockstep — when the cracks start showing inside the circle — it tells you Trump’s old “total control” isn’t what it used to be.

That kind of pressure doesn’t show up in a press release. It shows up in rage, paranoia, and panic — and my sources say tonight is one of those nights.

Why I’m telling you this

Because I know these people.

I know Donald Trump. I know Pam Bondi. I know Kash Patel. I was inside that circle. I helped build MAGA. I know how they think, how they pressure, how they threaten, how they try to break people.

And I’m telling you right now: our voices are being heard. The pressure is working. They feel the heat — and that’s why the panic is rising.

But good news doesn’t mean we ease up.

It means we press harder — so Trump keeps having terrible nights, and so the people around him realize there’s no safe hiding place behind power, intimidation, or propaganda.

They want you tired. They want you cynical. They want you quiet.

But tonight is proof of the only thing they truly fear: a public that refuses to be bullied, bought, or broken. Indiana didn’t flinch. A grand jury didn’t bend. And the White House is panicking because the spell is wearing off — and they can feel it.

So we demand. We organize. We grow. We keep speaking. We keep pushing. We keep showing up — louder, smarter, and more united than ever. Because the truth is simple: when ordinary people lock arms and stay relentless, no strongman can hold.

““Democracy is not a spectator sport.” — Marian Wright Edelman

-Lev Parnas

