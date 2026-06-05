BREAKING: John Bolton to plead guilty

Tonight, I’m going live with Dave Aronberg, former State Attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida, to break down what this really means, who could be next, and why this moment is much bigger than one headline.

We’re going deep into the receipts, the pressure points, and the bigger picture of what’s happening right now. You do not want to miss this.

And this weekend is going to be one of the biggest weekends we’ve ever had on Substack.

Tomorrow, Friday, join us for a special screening of From Russia with Lev, the Rachel Maddow documentary about what really happened during Trump’s first impeachment — the story they tried to bury, told through the people who lived it.

Then Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, for the first time on Substack, Hunter Biden joins me and Dean for Coffee and Tea with Lev. This is going to be a conversation you absolutely do not want to miss.

Both events are open to everyone — but paid subscribers will get special Q&A sessions following both Friday and Saturday’s events.

So make sure you’re following, subscribed, and sharing this with everyone you know. And if you want to go further and support the work we’re doing — the reporting, the platform, the truth, and this movement — please become a paid subscriber.

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Because the truth still matters.

The receipts still matter.

And we are not backing down.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away