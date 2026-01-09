BREAKING: Kyiv Under Full-Blown Assault — Voice from Ukraine LIVE

🚨 BREAKING — VOICE FROM UKRAINE 🚨

Kyiv is under attack right now.

Missiles. Drones. Explosions lighting up the night sky.

This is power being used to terrorize civilians — families running to shelters, children waking up to air-raid sirens, a capital city once again fighting for its survival. I’ve been speaking to my sources, watching this unfold in real time, and I can tell you clearly: this is intentional, calculated, and escalating.

This is what authoritarian power looks like when it’s unchecked.

And silence only feeds it.

This moment demands more than outrage.

It demands resolve.

We stay loud. We stay organized. We show up — for Kyiv, for democracy, for each other. History is watching how we respond when power is abused in the open.

And we are not backing down.

