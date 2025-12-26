BREAKING LIVE UPDATE - Oleksandr and his convoy came under fire while delivering generators and aid

Oleksandr — Voice from Ukraine — was delivering generators and essential aid into some of the hardest-hit areas, including Kherson and Donetsk, when his convoy came under fire.

Right now, I do NOT have every detail confirmed. I’m not going to fill in blanks or speculate. But I needed to tell you what I know, as I know it — because Oleksandr has done so much for so many people, and he’s been out there again and again when others look away.

On Christmas, while the world tried to breathe for a moment, Oleksandr was driving toward the front line — toward darkness — bringing power to people who have no lights, no heat, no safety. And this is the reality: humanitarian missions in Ukraine don’t get “safe passage.” They get risk. They get fear. They get fired on.

So I’m asking you — we need another miracle right now. Please pray for Oleksandr . Pray for his team. Pray for everyone waiting for those generators like their life depends on it — because it does. These are the only pictures I have right now, sent to me from the ground. I will update you the moment I have information, and I’m going live as soon as I can with the next confirmed update.

Please: Re-stack this. Comment “PRAY FOR Oleksandr.” Share it. Let’s flood the timeline so nobody can ignore what’s happening — and so Oleksandr knows he’s not alone.