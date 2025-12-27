Lev Remembers

BREAKING LIVE UPDATES WITH LEV

A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Lev Parnas
Dec 27, 2025

Folks — I’m starting with the news that has my heart pounding, but also full of gratitude: Alexander is alive. With your prayers, he’s currently in a military facility, and as soon as I know more about what happened and what comes next, I will update you immediately. Please keep praying — for Alexander, for the people he was trying to help, and for everyone still on that front line.

Now — you do NOT want to miss this LIVE. Because I’m going to lay out exactly what’s happening between me, Michael Cohen, and MeidasTouch — and why so many of you have been DMing me asking, “Lev, what’s really going on?” Tonight I’m answering it. No games. No spin. Just the truth — and the receipts.

And if you want me to keep doing what I do — speaking truth to power and building a movement that can actually go into red states, organize, investigate, respond fast, and fight back — I need you with me right now. Phase 1 is what the GoFundMe is for: legal support, production, distribution, organization, investigation, and rapid-response reporting so we stop waiting months for mainstream media to catch up.

If you want to do more than watch — if you want to stand with us and help build this movement from the ground up — we’ve set up a grassroots volunteer hotline.

📩 Email: levpttp@proton.me

We need organizers, researchers, rapid responders, and people willing to step up. This is how real movements are built.

Support the mission:

If you believe in this fight — if you believe we can still save this country — don’t just watch. Become a paid subscriber. Comment. Share. Restack. Bring someone with you. This isn’t about clicks. This is about building a force they can’t ignore.

See you LIVE. And from the bottom of my heart — thank you for praying Oleksandr through. We’re not stopping. Not now.

  • Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want you to know, the one that connects all the dots to what you’re watching unfold right now.

