Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Breaking live updates with Lev Parnas, Joe Walsh, and Michael Cohen

A recording from Lev Parnas and Michael Cohen's live video
Lev Parnas's avatar
Michael Cohen's avatar
Joe Walsh's avatar
Lev Parnas, Michael Cohen, and Joe Walsh
Dec 18, 2025

I joined Joe Walsh and Michael Cohen for a no-BS, breaking-news conversation — the kind you won’t get from cable panels or polished talking points. We went straight into what’s happening right now, what it means next, and what the insiders are quietly gaming out behind closed doors. If you’ve been feeling like the public is always one step behind the real story, this is for you.

Share

We covered the latest developments with an insider perspective — connecting the dots in real time, calling out the spin, and naming the pressure points where the truth is being buried. This isn’t political entertainment. This is accountability. And I’m asking you to help me keep doing what I do: stay loud, stay fearless, and keep exposing what others won’t touch.

If you value this work, please support it. Donate when you can, become a paid subscriber, and share this with one person who needs to hear it. Every contribution helps me keep this platform strong, keep the reporting moving, and keep pushing facts into places where misinformation has taken over.

Support the mission:

Closing: We’re not just watching history — we’re fighting for it. Thank you for standing with me, for spreading the truth, and for helping grow this movement.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t gotten your copy of Shadow Diplomacy yet, grab it now at LevRemembers.com.

Get more from Lev Parnas in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture