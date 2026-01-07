BREAKING LIVE WITH MALCOLM NANCE—MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

Tonight, I’m going live with Malcolm Nance to confront a line that should never have been crossed. ICE has executed a 37-year-old American citizen. Let that sink in. Before any real investigation. Before accountability. Before the truth could come out. And within hours, we watched the machinery of the cover-up kick into gear. This is not law enforcement. This is authoritarian power being tested in real time.

What happened wasn’t a “mistake.” It was a message. And what followed—the coordinated statements, the lies pushed out before facts, the silence from those who know better—confirms what my sources have been warning about for months. This is about conditioning the public to accept the unacceptable. To normalize state violence. To see how far they can go before the people push back.

That’s why this conversation matters. We’re going to break down what really happened, why it happened now, and what comes next if we don’t act. The media will move on. We won’t. Join us live. Share it. Be part of the moment they can’t erase.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH — IT’S TIME TO ORGANIZE

We cannot wait until March. We cannot wait for the midterms. We cannot sit back and hope someone else fixes this. If we don’t act now, we lose everything. Our rights. Our voices. Our ability to push back at all. History doesn’t give warnings twice—and this is the warning.

Donald Trump is not scared of guns or chaos in the streets. He’s not scared of intimidation or violence. What he is scared of—what they are terrified of—is organized people, united voices, and sustained pressure that exposes their lies and strips away their power. That’s why they want you angry but isolated. We’re done playing that game.

This is bigger than writing. This is bigger than talking. We are organizing. We are mobilizing. And yes—we are going to be marching on Washington. Peacefully. Powerfully. Together. The date and details are coming soon, and I will share them directly with you. Stay tuned. But don’t wait. Get involved now.

TAKE ACTION — RIGHT NOW

If you're ready to help organize, coordinate, phone bank, research, or mobilize—email us now. This is a grassroots movement, and every voice matters.

This is how we build the infrastructure they’re afraid of. This is how we make our voices impossible to ignore.

Enough is enough. We’ve been patient. We’ve been reasonable. We’ve been ignored. That ends now. This is the moment history will ask what we did—and we’re choosing to stand up, together.

-Lev Parnas

.