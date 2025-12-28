They’re calling it peace.

I’m calling it a setup.

And I’m telling you this before today’s meeting at Mar-a-Lago happens — because once the handshakes are photographed and the headlines are written, the truth will already be buried.

My sources are telling me — very clearly — that President Zelensky is walking into a no-win situation.

Inside Trump’s inner circle the decision has already been made. This is not a negotiation. This is take-it-or-leave-it pressure, coordinated by Kushner, Witkoff, and Kirill Dimitriev designed to force concessions, not peace.

And here’s why you should listen to me when I say this:

I’m not some journalist reading cables after the fact.

I was there.

I was the one Trump sent during his first administration to put pressure on Zelensky. I sat in those rooms. I watched how it’s done. I know what it looks like when Kushner and Witkoff sit across from Zelensky, politely, calmly, relentlessly, and make it clear what the “acceptable outcome” is.

That’s why I know exactly what’s coming.

My sources in Ukraine are telling me Zelensky already understands the trap. That’s why, on the way to Florida, he made a deliberate stop in Canada — not for optics, not for ceremony — but to lock in support from Canada and European allies. Quietly. Strategically. Because he knows what’s waiting for him.

The so-called 20-point peace plan?

The leaks?

The hopeful language?

It’s all theater.

Both sides on the inside know it.

Russia and Putin are not accepting modifications. Not now. Not later. Not ever. And you don’t need insider sources to understand that — you just need to look at their actions, not their words.

While they talk about peace:

Russia is bombing.

Russia is destroying infrastructure.

Russia is killing civilians.

Russia is escalating.

That’s not diplomacy. That’s leverage through terror.

Russia wants to keep the United States just involved enough to restrain Ukraine — to prevent Ukraine from striking deeper into Russia, from changing the battlefield, from forcing consequences.

Ukraine wants U.S. support — of course it does. But if that support comes only in exchange for surrender, then Ukraine would rather the U.S. step aside than become the instrument of its own dismemberment.

And that’s the collision course we’re on today.

What I’m hearing now — from multiple, independent sources — is that Trump is expected to push Zelensky to give up land, dressed up as “realism,” sold as “ending the war,” but backed by security guarantees that mean nothing and concessions that can never be undone.

A deal where Ukraine gives everything…

and gets promises.

Zelensky will push back. He will argue history, sovereignty, morality. But understand this: the pressure is already built into the meeting. The outcome Trump’s people want does not require persuasion. It requires submission.

That’s why I’m writing this now — before the spin machine turns on.

Do not let them fool you with the language of peace while the bombs are still falling.

Do not confuse diplomacy with justice.

And do not forget who benefits when Ukraine is told to “be realistic” while Russia is rewarded for violence.

This isn’t just about Ukraine.

This is about precedent.

This is about whether brute force wins in the 21st century.

And this is exactly why — right now, more than ever — I need your support.

Because I’m not guessing. I’m not speculating. I’m telling you what I know, based on experience, sources, and having been inside these exact pressure campaigns before.

If you value this kind of reporting — the kind that comes from being there, not rewriting press releases — then please become a paid subscriber, share this letter, and restack it so others can read this before the narrative is rewritten.

This is not just a newsletter.

It’s not just commentary.

It’s a movement — and it only works if we stand together.

What you’re watching play out right now with Ukraine is not happening in a vacuum.

This is a preview.

If you don’t want to see the same tactics, the same pressure campaigns, the same manipulation, and the same authoritarian playbook used here in the United States, then I need you to understand what’s at stake — and why your support matters right now.

Donald Trump is not hiding what he wants.

He is openly testing the idea of an America run like a monarchy, a dictatorship, a country where power flows from one man and his loyalists, not from the people. And the reason I’m sounding the alarm is simple:

Nobody knows Donald Trump and his inner circle the way I do.

I was there when MAGA was being put together.

I helped build it.

And I am proud to say I am now doing everything in my power to take it apart — because I’ve seen, up close, where it leads.

I’ve sat in the rooms.

I’ve watched the pressure campaigns.

I’ve seen how deals are framed, how leverage is applied, how truth is bent, and how loyalty is demanded.

What’s being attempted with Ukraine today — coercion disguised as “peace” — is the same mindset Trump wants to apply here: submit, or be crushed.

That is why this mission matters.

That is why the LevRemembers platform exists.

We are building a grassroots movement — volunteers, organizers, truth-tellers — who refuse to let this country slide into authoritarianism while the media plays catch-up and politicians hedge their bets. If you want to join our volunteer team, please email us at levpttp@proton.me and tell us you want to get involved.

And at the same time, we’re pushing Phase One — and Phase One is critical: it’s about hiring the professionals we need to do this the right way — legal support, production, distribution, investigation, rapid response reporting, and organization — so we can go into the places others won’t, and respond in real time when the next pressure campaign hits.

That’s what the GoFundMe is for. And we’re close — we’re almost 40% there — but we need to push harder right now and finish Phase One, because the stakes are too high to slow down.

If you can volunteer, we need you.

If you can’t volunteer, we still need you.

Because movements are powered by people — and sustained by support.

Your contribution doesn’t just fund reporting.

It funds organization, rapid response, travel, legal support, production, and on-the-ground action.

It allows us to go where others won’t.

It allows me to keep telling you what’s coming before it hits.

If you believe in stopping this now, please support the mission:

This is not about left or right.

This is about democracy versus authoritarianism.

And history shows us what happens when people wait too long to act.

Enough is enough — and together, we can prove it.

— Lev

.