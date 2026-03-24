Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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joAn's avatar
joAn
9h

Great post, Lev! And... wow. This is a story I didn't pay attention to. The connections, grift. Thanks so much for bringing it front and center! Please keep us posted on this.

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Sara2's avatar
Sara2
8h

Please don't give any publicity to the Epoch Times (see the photo of Rubio you sent above). They're a propganda outlet. See my post below.

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