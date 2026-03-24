My dear Lev Remembers family,

There is a trial underway right now here in Miami that should be front-page news across America, and yet most people still have no idea what is unfolding.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to testify in the federal trial of his longtime friend, former roommate, and political ally David Rivera, who is accused of secretly lobbying on behalf of Venezuela during the first Trump administration. Prosecutors say Rivera and his co-defendant Esther Nuhfer helped sell access to powerful U.S. politicians and pushed to soften pressure on Nicolás Maduro’s regime without registering under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Reuters reports prosecutors told jurors Rivera ultimately received $20 million, and that the case traces back to a $50 million contract Rivera signed in 2017 with the U.S. subsidiary of a Venezuelan state-owned company.

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Think about that for a moment.

The Secretary of State of the United States is set to take the stand in a case involving his closest political ally from Florida — a man prosecutors say used decades of Republican relationships to try to influence U.S. policy toward Venezuela. This is not ancient history. This is not some side story. This is a live collision between Florida politics, Washington power, foreign lobbying, and the same network of operatives who have been shaping Trump-world from the shadows for years.

And for those of you who have followed me for a long time, you already know why this matters so much.

Because this is how corruption really works.

Not in headlines alone. Not in press releases. Not in campaign slogans.

It works through relationships. Through access. Through friends of friends. Through operatives who move between Miami, Tallahassee, Washington, lobbying shops, foreign money, and political protection. And when you start tracing this case outward, you do not just get David Rivera. You get a much bigger map.

According to Reuters and the Associated Press, prosecutors say Rivera’s alleged lobbying effort was tied to the early Trump years, when the White House was debating how hard to go against Maduro, and when Rivera was allegedly trying to use his Republican connections to push for a softer line. The AP reports prosecutors say Rivera allegedly persuaded then–Foreign Minister Delcy Rodríguez to award him a $50 million lobbying contract to be paid by PDVSA, Venezuela’s state oil company. Rivera has pleaded not guilty and his defense says he was actually trying to help the Venezuelan opposition, not Maduro.

But that is only the start of the story.

Because once you bring in Raúl Gorrín, the picture gets even darker.

Reuters reported this month that Gorrín — the Venezuelan media mogul who already faces U.S. charges tied to bribery, money laundering, and corruption involving PDVSA — was also detained by Venezuelan intelligence service SEBIN within the past month. Separately, Politico reported in December 2024 that Rivera was charged in Washington in a related matter for allegedly lobbying U.S. officials on behalf of Gorrín between June 2019 and April 2020 to try to get sanctions lifted, while allegedly masking more than $5.5 million in payments through shell companies.

So now ask yourself: what are we really looking at here?

A single crooked lobbying contract?

Or an entire ecosystem?

Because court reporting shows this case also brushes up against Ballard Partners, the powerhouse Florida lobbying firm founded by Brian Ballard, where Susie Wiles once worked as a top lobbyist before becoming Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff. Those reports say Ballard Partners registered in 2017 to lobby on behalf of Gorrín’s Globovisión, earned $450,000 from that work, and that court filings reference extensive records and emails involving Gorrín, Wiles, and other Ballard lobbyists. The reports also notes that the case could cast a much wider shadow over Trump-world figures.

That is why this should terrify every American.

Because this is not just about one disgraced former congressman.

This is about a system where the same names keep surfacing — Rubio, Rivera, Gorrín, Ballard, Susie Wiles — while the public is told to treat each scandal as disconnected, isolated, or too complicated to follow. It is about how foreign influence can move through Florida power circles, into Washington, and right up to the top of an administration. It is about the possibility that the people shaping American foreign policy and the people profiting from access to that policy have been living in the same political ecosystem for years.

And here is the part the media still does not want to say clearly enough:

Marco Rubio is no longer just a Florida politician with old friends and old baggage. He is the Secretary of State. Susie Wiles is no longer just another Florida operative. She is Trump’s chief of staff. The same Florida network that helped build careers, protect insiders, and move influence around behind the scenes is now sitting at the highest levels of American power while this case opens a window into how those relationships operated.

And when I tell you that should alarm you, I mean it.

Because I know these people.

I know the environment they came out of.

I know how Florida corruption works.

I know how people like Brian Ballard, Susie Wiles, Pam Bondi, Marco Rubio, and the operatives around them built a machine where lobbying, access, political protection, and foreign interests all too often blurred together. Some of that is in public records. Some of it is in the patterns. And some of it, I know because I lived inside that world and saw how these networks actually move.

That is also why I want to be honest with you about something important.

There is plenty of public reporting that the Trump administration has pushed to bring key Venezuelan figures to the United States to face prosecution, especially individuals tied to corruption, money laundering, and the Maduro regime. Reuters and DOJ filings have documented that Raúl Gorrín — a sanctioned Venezuelan media tycoon and Maduro ally — is already wanted in the U.S. on serious bribery and money-laundering charges tied to billions flowing through PDVSA .

But here’s what my sources are telling me — and this is where it gets deeper.

What they are saying is that bringing Gorrín and others into U.S. custody isn’t just about prosecution. It’s about control. It’s about managing what comes out — and what doesn’t. Because Gorrín doesn’t just know the financial schemes. He understands the relationships — the backchannels between Venezuelan power players and political operatives here in Florida and Washington.

And there’s another layer that cannot be ignored.

Over the past several years, there have been repeated — and widely disputed — claims pushed inside Trump-world that Venezuela, through companies like Smartmatic or Dominion, played a role in the 2020 election. Those claims have been investigated and broadly discredited in courts and reporting, but they continue to circulate in political circles .

According to what I’m hearing, figures like Gorrín could be seen by some inside Trump’s orbit as valuable not just for what they know about corruption — but for what they could potentially say, confirm, or shape around those narratives.

So this is not just about bringing someone to justice.

This is about leverage.

This is about information.

This is about who controls the story — and what the American people are ultimately allowed to hear.

And if this ends quietly — if it narrows, if it gets buried, if it gets resolved without real public sunlight — then every American should understand exactly what that means.

It means the system protected itself again.

That is the part that should terrify every American. Not just the allegation that a former congressman lobbied for a foreign regime. Not just the money. Not just the access.

What should terrify every American is that the people around these scandals do not disappear. They rise. They get promoted. They become more powerful. They move from Florida insider politics to the center of national power — and the public is told not to connect the dots.

And that is exactly why this platform matters.

Because you are not getting this from someone sitting on the outside making guesses. You are getting it from someone who understands the architecture of this corruption from the inside. I know the players. I know the style. I know how they operate. I know how relationships in Florida become leverage in Washington. And I know why they are uncomfortable with someone like me continuing to speak plainly about it.

That is also why I made the decision not to stay on the sidelines and simply comment.

I chose to run for Congress because I know what this machine looks like from the inside.

I am running in Florida’s 27th District, but let me be very clear: this campaign is bigger than one district. This campaign is for every American who is sick and tired of watching corruption dressed up as public service. It is for every person who is tired of deception, tired of insiders protecting insiders, tired of foreign influence and dark-money politics distorting our democracy while working families are expected to just accept it. This race is rooted in Florida, but the fight is national.

And yes — they are scared of me.

They are scared of me because I know how the game is played.

They are scared of me because I have seen the back rooms.

They are scared of me because I am not funded by the same machine.

They are scared of me because I am willing to say what others are too afraid to say.

They do not want someone who understands their methods walking into Congress determined to expose them.

What you can do right now

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Support the campaign

My run for Congress is about more than winning a seat. It is about putting someone in office who actually understands how this corruption works and is not afraid to confront it. I am not running to join the club. I am running to expose it. I am not taking money from the same special interests that built this machine. I am running to fight for the people who are tired of being lied to, tired of being manipulated, and tired of watching their country handed over to insiders, operatives, and corruption networks.

Support the campaign at: LevParnas.org

Because if you have ever watched all of this and said, enough is enough, then this campaign is for you too.

This Rubio-Rivera trial is not some local Miami sideshow.

It is a warning.

A warning about how power really works.

A warning about how foreign influence seeps into American politics.

A warning about how Florida’s corruption machine has helped shape Washington for years.

And a warning about what happens when the same people keep climbing higher, even as the scandals around them grow darker.

The media may still be treating this like a niche story.

I am not.

Because I know what I am looking at.

And now, so do you.

This is why this platform matters.

This is why this campaign matters.

This is why your support matters.

Because this is not just a community.

This is a movement.

Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.