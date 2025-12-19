BREAKING: Maxwell asks Judge to be released-live with former Palm beach state attorney Dave Aronberg

Tonight I’m going live with Dave Aronberg — former Palm Beach State Attorney and former Florida State Senator — and we’re breaking down the story they don’t want you tracking in real time: the Epstein files release deadline tomorrow, Ghislaine Maxwell’s petition, and what’s happening behind the scenes that most people won’t even know to look for. This isn’t cable-news speculation. This is the kind of inside, procedural, and political reality-check that cuts through the noise — what’s real, what’s performative, and what to watch in the next 24 hours as the pressure hits maximum.

Share

We’re going to connect the dots the media tiptoes around — who’s nervous, who’s positioning, what the legal moves actually mean, and why the timing matters. If you’ve been waiting for someone to say the quiet part out loud and lay out the roadmap clearly, do not miss this live. Share it, bring questions, and get ready — because we’re not just talking about headlines, we’re talking about power, accountability, and what comes next.

Now help me turn this into action — support the mission and grow the movement:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/d822494da — This funds where we’re going next, the work we’re building, and what we’re about to expose.

Become a paid subscriber: Keep this platform independent and unbought.

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And don’t forget: go to levremembers.com to grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want you to read — the blueprint that connects the dots to what you’re watching unfold right now. While you’re there, pick up the limited-edition Unleashed gear (t-shirts, hats, and more) and rep the movement loud and proud.