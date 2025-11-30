Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy's avatar
Amy
Nov 30

This is horrific. Hopefully there is no agreement 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Fred's avatar
Fred
Nov 30

This is reprehensible. Every time I see a “plan” I ask myself what is Ukraine getting out of this and my answer continues to be NOTHING; except their country is given away. And Trump and his cronies get rich.

This is so wrong on so many levels it’s hard to comprehend. Keep keeping us informed Lev. Maybe the MSM will wake up before it’s too late

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture