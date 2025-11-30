Somewhere behind the guarded gates of a private golf club outside Miami, under soft lights and white tablecloths, a group of men are talking about Ukraine’s fate as if it were a development project.

On the American side, you already know the names: Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff. On the Ukrainian side, Zelensky’s new team — reshuffled under scandal and fire — has been flown in and sat down across from them at Shell Bay, Witkoff’s own playground.

On television, they’re calling it “peace talks.”

My phone calls tell a different story.

From the moment the meeting started, my sources have been blunt:

this is not a summit to find peace — it’s a session to lock Ukraine into a deal that was drawn up weeks ago. The Miami part is theater. The real show is scheduled for Moscow, where Kushner and Witkoff are preparing to fly next to lay this “agreement” in front of Vladimir Putin.

That’s the part nobody on cable wants to say out loud.

If you’ve been with me for a while, you know this didn’t come out of nowhere.

Back in October, while most of the press was chasing other stories, Kushner and Witkoff were already huddling in Florida with Putin’s financial emissaries. That’s where the first 28-point “peace plan” was sketched out: not in a foreign ministry, not at the UN, but effectively in the shadow world where politics and oligarch money shake hands.

The outline was exactly what you’d expect from that crowd:

Ukraine gives up land.

Crimea is treated as gone for good.

NATO membership is taken off the table.

And hovering over all of it: hundreds of billions in frozen Russian assets and the promise of reconstruction contracts that would turn Ukraine’s ruins into somebody else’s profit center.

It looked less like a peace plan and more like a term sheet.

Now fast-forward to this week. That same logic has walked into a luxury club on the Florida coast, and they’ve dragged Ukraine’s negotiators in with it.

Meanwhile, look at what’s happening in Kyiv.

The country is buried under some of the heaviest missile and drone attacks of the entire war. Apartment blocks shredded, power knocked out, civilians dead and wounded. Whole neighborhoods are plunging into darkness, families listening for the whistle of incoming rockets while they sit in stairwells and basements.

And at the same time, Zelensky’s inner circle is being ripped apart.

His chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, the man who once controlled every door into negotiations, is suddenly at the center of a corruption scandal — full-scale raids, public humiliation, and then a dramatic resignation. He announces he’s going “to the front” just days before this Florida meeting.

Is there corruption in Ukraine’s system? Of course. I’ve never sugar-coated that.

But you’ve heard me say this before: truth can still be weaponized.

The timing of these leaks and raids isn’t random.

If you’ve been following my work, you know this whole “corruption” narrative around Zelensky’s inner circle didn’t just magically appear in some investigator’s file — it’s been marinating for years in the same sewer. It traces back to Andrii Derkach — a U.S.-sanctioned Ukrainian ex–minister, wanted for treason, now sitting comfortably as a senator in Russia. This is the same Derkach who, in 2018–2019, was pushing Russian disinformation against the Bidens with Rudy Giuliani — the very man I warned Rudy not to touch. My sources are telling me that this so-called corruption evidence was essentially carried straight into that October Miami meeting by Kirill Dmitriev, pre-packaged out of the Kremlin, and dropped on the table as justification to go after Yermak and dismantle Zelensky’s inner circle — all under the banner of “reform,” but in reality as part of a pressure campaign for regime change.

Now Yermak is gone. A new configuration, led by Rustem Umerov, is put in charge of negotiating. They are flown across the ocean, to a billionaire’s private resort owned by the very man who helped shape the original deal with Putin’s money men.

That’s not reform. That’s choreography.

Here’s the piece almost nobody is talking about, but my sources keep coming back to:

Today’s meeting isn’t just about lines on a map. It’s about dates on a calendar.

Ukraine is being pushed not only on territorial concessions, but on timelines for elections — elections under martial law, with millions displaced, with whole regions under occupation or under fire.

Call it what it is: regime change with paperwork.

You don’t need tanks rolling into Kyiv if you can force a broken country to hold elections on your schedule, after you’ve bombed its grid, squeezed its economy, and shaken its leadership with scandal. You just need signatures. You need enough people to call it “democratic,” and enough media to shrug and move on.

That’s what makes this moment so dangerous.

In Florida, they sip coffee and talk about “sovereignty” and “peace.”

In Ukraine, people are pulling bodies from the rubble while their negotiators are told to be “realistic.”

We’ve seen this movie before. I used to be closer to the production than I care to admit.

This is why I’m writing to you now.

Because I know how these back channels work.

I know what it looks like when businessmen and political operatives gather in private clubs and convince themselves they’re making history, when really they’re just dividing up someone else’s home.

And I also know how this story gets cleaned up for public consumption.

By the time most people hear about it, this will be sold as a hard, necessary compromise. They’ll be told Ukraine “had no choice,” that this is what responsible leadership looks like, that any resistance is “unrealistic” or “emotional.”

You and I don’t have to accept that.

You’re here because you already understand that what I’m sharing with you doesn’t come from panel chatter. It comes from people on the inside, from patterns we’ve watched repeat themselves, from mistakes I’ve made and refuse to let this country make again.

That’s why this community exists.

If you find yourself reading this and thinking, I’m not seeing this anywhere else, you’re right.

That’s why this Substack matters. It’s not just a newsletter; it’s the one place I can lay out what I’m hearing, without filters, while it’s still happening — not three news cycles later, after the spin doctors finish.

And if you want the deeper backstory — the playbook that connects Trump, Putin, back-channel diplomacy, and everything we’re watching unfold right now — pick up a copy of Shadow Diplomacy at https://levremembers.com. It’s the book Trump never wanted you to read for a reason.

No kings in America.

No oligarchs deciding borders over cocktails.

No more pretending this is normal.

The whole reason you’re here, the whole reason we need to grow this community and spread this message, is because by the time they step up to the microphones and start reading their talking points about “peace” and “hard choices,” we already know what really happened behind those doors — and I will be bringing you that inside truth before the press conferences, before the spin, before they try to sell you a deal that was cooked up in back rooms from Miami to Moscow.

Stay close.

We’re just getting started.

— Lev