BREAKING: Michael Cohen’s Epstein Cover-Up Is Cracking—And Now He’s Running for Trump’s Protection

Michael Cohen has now written a letter accusing prosecutors—trying to reframe the narrative, once again, as if he’s the victim. But let me be very clear: this isn’t personal. This is factual. This is about truth. And as I told you from the very beginning—Michael Cohen is a liar. Michael Cohen is a grifter. And yes, Michael Cohen is in the Epstein files.

Share

When I cornered him, when we exposed what others were too afraid or too comfortable to say, people tried to spin this as some kind of feud. It wasn’t. It was accountability. And now, once again, Cohen is showing you exactly who he is—looking for cover, deflection, and sympathy instead of owning the truth.

But understand this: Michael Cohen is just the beginning. We uncovered him. And that’s why the pressure is rising. That’s why it’s getting more dangerous by the moment. Not because I’m wrong—but because I’m right. We’re not just standing up to Trump and the cover-ups anymore. We’re exposing the entire ecosystem of enablers, fixers, and profiteers who have been taking advantage of people for far too long.

That’s why I need you with me—now more than ever. Stand strong. Become a paid subscriber so we can blow this wide open, break the algorithms, and keep this investigation alive and independent. Join our volunteer hotline and help us finish Phase One—we are almost there, and your support matters. This is how we expose the Michael Cohens and the long line of Trumps who think they’re untouchable.

📧 Volunteer Hotline: levpttp@proton.me

💰 Phase One Support:

• GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/20f2653fd

• Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

• PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

• Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Unsubscribe from the lies. Get your money back. Get rid of the books that sold you a false story. Enough is enough. The truth matters. And we’re not backing down.

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book Trump doesn’t want you to see, the one that connects exactly what’s unfolding right now.

And while you’re there, grab your Enough Is Enough gear—because this isn’t just a moment, it’s a movement

.