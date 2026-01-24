After everything we’ve watched these last few days, let me tell you what’s really happening behind the curtain: Trump is furious — not because Minnesota is “out of control,” but because his narrative is collapsing in real time. The White House wanted to sell this as “law and order.” Instead, Minnesota has become a national spotlight on what this administration actually is: intimidation, fear, and federal power being shoved into American cities like we’re living under occupation.

And today, it got even darker.

Another American citizen — a Minnesota resident — was shot and killed in broad daylight during this federal crackdown. His name was Alex Pretti, 37 years old, a Minneapolis resident, and a U.S. citizen. Let that sink in. A citizen. In America. Dead in the street — while federal agents are operating inside our communities like they’re above the law.

And the pattern is undeniable now.

First it was Keith Porter Jr. — killed by an off-duty ICE agent.

Then it was Renee Nicole Good — whose death has now been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

And today, Alex Pretti.

Three lives. Three tragedies. One system of impunity that is spiraling out of control.

But it doesn’t stop at the names we know.

Because behind every headline is a family that will never be the same again. A mother who doesn’t come home. A father ripped away. A child left screaming. A spouse who has to explain the unexplainable. And what we are watching right now in Minnesota — and across this country — is not “immigration enforcement.” It is family destruction, trauma, and fear as a strategy.

And it’s not just undocumented immigrants.

It’s documented people.

It’s asylum seekers.

It’s working families who’ve done everything right.

It’s people with jobs, with kids in school, with lives built here — now being treated like targets.

And if you want one example that should make every American’s stomach turn: a 5-year-old child was detained by ICE. Five years old. A baby. A kindergartner. Taken in the middle of this madness — while school officials are speaking out, communities are terrified, and parents are being hunted in front of their own neighborhoods.

This is what they’re doing now — using children, scaring children, dragging children into trauma they will carry for the rest of their lives.

And what is Trump’s response?

Not accountability. Not transparency. Not responsibility.

Trump and his gang of criminals are doubling down. And Stephen Miller — one of the architects of this entire cruelty machine — is out here trying to spin it, blame local officials, and justify escalating federal force.

Even worse, there is now extensive talk about something that should terrify every American: invoking the Insurrection Act and moving toward a federal takeover of Minnesota — treating an American state like enemy territory. That is not strength. That is not leadership. That is authoritarian panic, in real time.

Now let me ask the question that millions of Americans are screaming right now:

Where is our Democratic leadership?

Where is Hakeem Jeffries?

Where is Chuck Schumer?

Where are the Democratic members of Congress, the Senators, the people who swear they’re fighting for democracy?

Because if there was ever a moment for leadership, it is right now.

Why aren’t they in Minnesota standing with the people?

Why aren’t they standing side by side with Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey, looking America in the eye and saying: “We will not let a tyrant turn our country into a police state.”

Why are they letting Trump and Miller push the boundaries further, every day, until we wake up in a country we don’t recognize?

And let me be clear — I’m not saying this to divide us. I’m saying this because we need courage right now. We need presence. We need people willing to put their bodies where their words are. The American people in Minnesota are doing it. They are standing in the cold, they are risking arrest, they are risking their safety, because they can feel the truth:

This isn’t normal. This isn’t “policy.” This is tyranny creeping in under the cover of chaos.

So let me say this as clearly as I possibly can:

Enough is enough.

How many Americans have to die before we wake up?

How many rights have to disappear before we stop pretending this is politics as usual?

How many families have to be destroyed before we stop “waiting to see what happens”?

We can’t wait.

We have to stand up now.

We have to make our voice heard now.

We have to refuse to live in a country where federal agents can operate with impunity, where citizens can be killed in broad daylight, and where the White House responds not with accountability — but escalation.

So I’m asking you: join me. Stand with me. I will keep speaking truth to power. I will keep exposing what they don’t want you to see.

Because this isn’t just a community.

This is a movement.

And folks… Enough is Enough.

They want you exhausted. They want you numb. They want you to believe nothing can change. But that’s exactly why we’re here. We will not be intimidated. We will not be silenced. And we will not accept a country where power kills the truth in broad daylight. Enough is Enough.

-Lev Parnas

.