My dear Lev Remembers/Voice From Ukraine family,

I am writing this letter as a warning.

Not a prediction designed to frighten people. Not another headline that disappears in twenty-four hours while the media moves on to the next distraction.

A warning.

Because what is unfolding right now between Russia and Ukraine is not normal battlefield escalation. It is not simply another round of Russian drones flying into Ukrainian cities. It is not simply another threat from Vladimir Putin that the world can shrug off because we have heard threats from Moscow before.

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The warning signs are flashing red.

And I need you to hear me clearly: I am hearing from sources that Russia is preparing for a major attack on Kyiv, with deeply concerning activity involving Belarus and the northern front.

Russia has carried out one of the heaviest bombardments of Kyiv since the full-scale invasion began, firing hundreds of drones and missiles at Ukraine and using its Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile near the capital. Oreshnik is a nuclear-capable weapons system, and this was only the third known Russian use of it against Ukraine. The attack killed civilians, wounded scores of people, and damaged buildings across Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Understand what that means.

Putin did not simply fire more drones.

He used a nuclear-capable missile system near Kyiv while raining destruction over a civilian population. He deliberately introduced a weapon designed not only to destroy, but to send a message.

That is Putin telling Ukraine, Europe and the United States: I am willing to escalate, and I want you afraid of what comes next.

And then came the phone call.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Secretary of State Marco Rubio and told him that Russia intended to launch what Moscow described as “systematic” strikes against military and decision-making targets in Kyiv. Russia also urged foreign citizens and diplomats to leave Ukraine’s capital. Western missions, including representatives of the European Union, France and Poland, said they would remain.

Let me translate that into plain English:

Russia is creating the public justification for a sustained assault on Ukraine’s capital.

Moscow is attempting to declare, in advance, that whatever it hits next should be accepted as a military target. That is the same Russian playbook we have seen again and again: announce the excuse before the destruction, call civilian suffering collateral damage, and dare the democratic world to respond.

That is why I am sounding the alarm now.

Because I know how these people operate. I know how back-channel messages work. I know how threats are dressed up as diplomacy.

The Belarus Warning Cannot Be Ignored

This is the part of the story that more people need to be talking about.

Ukraine is warning that it must strengthen its northern defenses amid intelligence concerns involving possible Russian offensive planning from the direction of Belarus. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has also warned during a visit to Kyiv that Alexander Lukashenko’s rhetoric is moving toward preparing Belarus for war. Russia and Belarus recently conducted joint nuclear drills, adding another dangerous signal to an already escalating situation.

Belarus has already allowed itself to become part of Putin’s military architecture against Ukraine. Its territory has been connected to Russian operations aimed at northern Ukraine. It has allowed Russia to use it as pressure against Kyiv. And now, as Russia openly threatens a new phase of strikes on Ukraine’s capital, the northern front is once again becoming impossible to ignore.

Now add to that what I am hearing from my sources: preparations for something larger involving Kyiv, mobilization concerns, and activity tied to Belarus.

That is why people must start paying attention.

Putin appears to be preparing the battlefield — militarily, diplomatically and psychologically — for a dangerous escalation against Ukraine.