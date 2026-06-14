There is a reason Donald Trump keeps floating the words deal, agreement, ceasefire, MOU, and historic breakthrough.

It is not because peace is around the corner.

It is not because Iran has suddenly surrendered.

It is not because Netanyahu has changed his long-term plans.

It is not because Putin is playing peacemaker.

And it is definitely not because this White House has discovered some brilliant new strategy for the Middle East.

My sources overseas are telling me something very different:

There is no real Iran deal.

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What Trump is pushing right now is not a long-term solution. It is not diplomacy. It is not statesmanship. It is not a real settlement between the major players.

It is a headline.

It is a market signal.

It is a gas-price panic button.

It is Trump doing what Trump always does: trying to create the appearance of a win before the facts catch up with him.

According to sources I am speaking with overseas, neither Putin, Netanyahu, nor the new Iranian leadership is truly agreeing to Trump’s terms. Each of them has their own agenda. Each of them is playing their own game. And each of them understands something that Trump refuses to accept:

Donald Trump is desperate for a win.

He needs a win for the markets.

He needs a win for gas prices.

He needs a win for his political narrative.

He needs another banner he can wave in front of his supporters and say, Look what I stopped. Look what I fixed. Look what only I could do.

But behind the scenes, I am being told the same thing again and again:

There is no deal. There is only the illusion of one.

Trump does not want a real solution because real solutions take discipline, planning, trust, leverage, and patience. Trump wants the shiny object. He wants the photo op. He wants the press release. He wants the “historic agreement” headline before anyone has actually agreed to the terms.

And that is where this becomes dangerous.

Because when a president starts floating fake certainty into a global crisis, when he starts teasing agreements that are not really done, when he uses war, oil, gas prices, and diplomacy as political theater, that is not leadership.

That is manipulation.

That is not a peace process.

That is a market operation.

And the American people deserve to understand what is really happening.