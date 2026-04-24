Join me as I join Zev Shalev and Anne p. Mitchell for a breaking-news deep dive into what may be one of the most disturbing moves yet: the sudden GOP push to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ask yourself: why now?

After years of silence, deflection, and cover-ups, the same political machine that claimed it wanted “transparency” is now circling around Maxwell. This is not about justice. This is not about truth. This is about control — controlling the narrative, controlling the testimony, controlling what comes out, and protecting the people who are terrified of what Maxwell still knows.

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— Lev Parnas

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.