Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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MM Harris's avatar
MM Harris
25mEdited

I have never trusted gabbard, who I consider a putin plant. It's the putin factor that may be associated with her leaving.... and who knows? joe kent's as well? Just wondering how good ole vlad fits into this picture, esp after it appears that he and bibi orchestrated DL's attack on Iran. (Also wondering what epstein-ish thing bibi might have to hold over DL's head.) SOOO many types & levels of corruption, fraud, grifting, general serious shenanigans, and high-stakes personal / family business deals interwoven throughout government activities in the Middle East, here, and elsewhere; what a tangle web. I HATE that we're in the middle of it.

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Dr. Sara Wolfson's avatar
Dr. Sara Wolfson
18m

It is my dream that one of these insiders, like Tulsi, turn whistleblower. Yes, dreams are a nice distraction from reality.

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