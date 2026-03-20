Folks, I’m going to be very direct with you.

What I’m hearing from my sources right now is serious — and if it plays out, it will send shockwaves through Washington.

Tulsi Gabbard is actively considering resigning as DNI.

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This comes on the heels of Joe Kent’s resignation — where he made it clear there was no imminent threat from Iran — and what we are now seeing is not coincidence.

It’s a fracture inside Trump’s intelligence and national security circle that is getting harder and harder to contain.

Let me explain what’s really going on.

Over the last two days, during her testimony before Congress, Gabbard made something very clear — without saying it outright.

She never once expressed support for Donald Trump’s decisions.

Instead, she carefully walked a legal line, repeatedly affirming that the President has the right to make decisions, while stopping short of saying she agrees with those decisions.

That’s not loyalty. That’s distance.

At the same time, Joe Kent publicly undercut the administration’s position, saying there was no imminent threat — and then resigned.

When you have senior figures breaking from the same messaging — especially on something as sensitive as Iran — that’s not policy disagreement… that’s a rift.

Now here’s what I’m being told that the media is NOT reporting.

Trump is concerned. And he should be.

Because Tulsi Gabbard isn’t just another cabinet official.

She has been deeply involved behind the scenes in Trump’s election strategy infrastructure — working on so-called “election reform” initiatives in states like Georgia and Arizona, and tied into broader efforts around foreign interference narratives, including Venezuela, that could be used as leverage politically.

That’s not a small role. That’s central to the operation.

And now — she’s pulling away.

That’s why this is creating panic internally.

And it gets even more complicated.

Inside Trump’s inner circle right now, I’m hearing there are two camps forming:

Those who want Gabbard out immediately

And those who are trying to keep her in place at all costs

But let me be very clear here —

Trump and his inner circle are doing everything possible to keep her from leaving.

Because this isn’t just about optics.

This is about timing.

With the midterms approaching, the last thing Trump can afford is a high-profile fracture like this — especially from someone as deeply embedded in his national security and election infrastructure as Tulsi Gabbard.

They know if she walks now, it doesn’t just create headlines — it creates exposure.

And at the same time, the pressure is building from all sides.

The Tucker Carlson fractures, the Laura Loomer wing, and other voices inside the MAGA ecosystem are pulling in different directions — turning what was once a controlled operation into internal chaos.

That pressure is spilling directly into the White House.

And it’s becoming harder and harder to contain.

Because they also know what happens next if she leaves.

Tucker Carlson. Independent platforms. Uncontrolled conversations.

Places where she can speak freely — and where the narrative can’t be managed.

And that’s the real fear.

At the same time, there are major shifts happening inside the White House itself.

As I’ve been telling you:

Susie Wiles is on her way out

Stephen Miller is now effectively taking over, acting as chief of staff

And I’m hearing Alina Habba may be stepping into a larger role

This is a power struggle unfolding in real time — and nobody in mainstream media is connecting these dots for you.

But you’re hearing it here.

But here’s the bigger picture that should concern all of us.

While this internal chaos is unfolding:

Gas prices are climbing.

Wars are expanding.

Economic pressure is building on everyday Americans.

And where is the leadership?

Where is the Democratic Party calling this out clearly and consistently?

Where are the fighters explaining what’s actually happening behind the scenes?

They’re not there.

And that’s the problem.

This is exactly why I made the decision to run for Congress.

Florida’s 27th District is not just another race — it’s ground zero.

This is Trump’s backyard.

Marco Rubio is tied into it.

Susie Wiles operates out of it.

Pam Bondi. Donald Trump himself.

This is where power is concentrated — and where it must be challenged.

And let me be very honest with you — they don’t want me there.

Because I have the receipts.

Because I’ve been inside these circles.

Because I’m already exposing what they’re trying to hide — right here with you, in real time.

Now imagine what happens when I have a national platform.

That’s what scares them.

So I need you with me.

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But let me take a moment and explain why this matters — because this isn’t politics as usual.

I’m not taking money from super PACs.

I’m not backed by special interests.

And I’m not owned by anyone.

This campaign is powered by people — by you.

That’s why LevParnas.org is so important. It’s not just a website — it’s the foundation of a grassroots movement that we are building together from the ground up.

Every single contribution, no matter how small, is a statement that you are ready to fight back. It’s fuel that allows us to build a real grassroots operation — on the ground in Florida’s 27th District and across the country — to challenge the very system that’s trying to silence voices like ours.

And when I say they don’t want me in Congress, I mean it.

Because I bring something they can’t control — the truth, the receipts, and the willingness to say it out loud.

But I can’t do this alone.

This is where you come in.

We are building a grassroots volunteer movement right now — people who are ready to step up, organize, share, engage, and be part of something bigger than themselves.

Whether it’s helping spread the message online, organizing locally, making calls, or simply standing up and saying “enough is enough” — we need you in this fight.

📩 Join us: levpttp@proton.me

This is how movements are built. Not from the top down — but from the ground up.

And this platform — what we are building here together — is just as important.

When you become a paid subscriber, you’re not just unlocking content.

You are directly supporting:

Independent, unfiltered reporting

The ability for me to travel, investigate, and bring you the truth

The growth of a platform that is not controlled by mainstream media or political influence

You are helping me continue to speak truth to power — without fear, without compromise.

And I don’t take that lightly.

I know many of you have been here from the beginning. I know many of you are just joining. But every single one of you is part of this — and together, we are building something real.

If you can donate — I need you now more than ever.

If you can do it right now — go to LevParnas.org and be part of this fight.

If you can volunteer — step up and join us.

If you can subscribe — help keep this platform alive and growing.

And if you can’t do any of that —

Share this. Spread it. Bring others in.

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Because awareness is power. And power in the hands of the people is what they fear most.

This is more than just a campaign.

This is more than just a newsletter.

This is a movement.

This is a family.

This is the resistance to save our democracy.

And we are just getting started.

This is a developing situation.

I will keep you updated as I confirm more.

But make no mistake — if Tulsi Gabbard resigns, this is not just a headline.

This is the crack that could split everything open.

Stay tuned.

Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

Speak Truth. Fight Back. Take Action.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.