Please Pray for Ukraine Tonight

Tonight, Ukraine is under a major Russian attack.

Kyiv — the capital of Ukraine — is being hit by missiles and drones. Families are hiding underground. Children are sleeping on metro station floors. Parents are holding their kids in shelters while explosions shake the city above them.

This is not a normal attack.

This is not just another night of war.

This is not just another Russian barrage.

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This is the escalation I have been warning Putin was preparing for. And tonight, from what I am hearing from my sources on the ground, this could be one of the biggest and most powerful attacks Kyiv has seen yet.

That is why I am asking you to stop what you are doing and pray.

Pray for Ukraine.

Pray for Kyiv.

Pray for every mother holding her child in a shelter tonight.

Pray for every father standing in the dark, listening for the next explosion.

Pray for every child who should be asleep in a bed but is instead lying on a cold metro floor, surrounded by fear, sirens, and the sound of war.

This is what Putin is doing.

This is terror from the sky.

Residential buildings are being hit. Fires are burning across neighborhoods. Civilians are being injured and killed. Dnipro has been struck. Kharkiv has been hit. Kyiv is under attack. Across Ukraine, families are once again being forced underground because Russia is trying to break the spirit of a free people.

But Ukraine will not break.

That is what Trump and Putin still don’t understand.

The Ukrainian people have lived through more than most of us could ever imagine. They have endured missiles, drones, blackouts, destroyed homes, stolen children, mass graves, and endless nights of terror. And still, they stand. Still, they fight. Still, they refuse to surrender their freedom to Vladimir Putin.

But tonight, they need us.

They need our voices.

They need our prayers.

They need our support.

They need the world to stop scrolling and pay attention.

Because after an attack like this, the suffering does not end when the explosions stop.

The missiles hit, and then the real survival begins.

Families lose electricity.

They lose water.

They lose heat.

They lose medicine.

They lose access to food, supplies, transportation, and basic necessities.

Apartments are shattered. Windows are blown out. Streets are covered in debris. Elderly people are trapped. Parents are trying to find diapers, medicine, water, and a safe place for their children to sleep.

And now, there is another crisis growing underneath all of this — one that most people are not seeing.

A silent crisis.

A human crisis.

A public health crisis.

When the water stops, when the electricity goes out, when people are packed into basements, shelters, damaged apartment buildings, and emergency housing, hygiene becomes more than comfort.

It becomes survival.

As temperatures rise, people cannot just “hop in the shower.”

Mothers cannot easily wash their children.

Elderly people cannot clean themselves.

Wounded civilians cannot properly protect themselves from infection.

Soldiers, medics, first responders, police, and volunteers on the front lines cannot simply stop and reset.

With no running water, no safe sanitation, and extreme conditions, the risk of skin infections, outbreaks, illness, and disease rises by the day.

This is the invisible crisis of Ukraine.

And this is why our work matters right now more than ever.

Through Voice from Ukraine, we are not just talking about this war. We are connected to people on the ground. We know the names. We know the places. We know the heroes who are risking everything.

Our team member Oleksandr is preparing to go directly into some of the hardest-hit regions with one urgent mission: to deliver dry shower hygiene kits to the people who need them most.

These kits are not just wipes.

They are not comfort items.

They are not extras.

They are what I call a bathroom in your pocket.

They are designed for exactly these conditions — war zones, disaster zones, shelters, basements, frontline communities, and places where the basic systems of life have been destroyed.

Each kit requires almost no water.

Just two tablespoons — about one ounce — of any available water activates the sponge.

The sponge is infused with a pH-balanced, antibacterial gel that cleanses, disinfects, and helps prevent infections.

There is no rinsing required.

Each kit includes a high-absorbency towel to wipe away the foam, leaving the person clean, refreshed, and protected in seconds.

Think about what that means.

For a mother trying to clean her child in a shelter.

For an elderly person who has not had access to a shower in days.

For a wounded civilian.

For a soldier on the front.

For a medic.

For a first responder.

For a family that lost power, water, and windows after another Russian strike.

This is not just about hygiene.

This is about dignity.

This is about health.

This is about telling the people of Ukraine: you are not forgotten.

And while all of this is happening, Donald Trump and his regime have turned their backs on Ukraine.

They have turned their backs on the very people fighting the battle for democracy on the front lines.

They have turned their backs on the children hiding underground tonight.

They have turned their backs on the heroes who have been holding the line not just for Ukraine, but for the free world.

Please pray tonight for Oleksandr and all of our heroes in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and across Ukraine.

These are the people delivering aid. These are the people helping first responders. These are the people standing with police, medics, soldiers, and civilians who are being hit the hardest.

They do not have the luxury of looking away.

And neither do we.

I will be adding the GiveSendGo link here so anyone who can help Ukraine directly can do so right now:

https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo

Every dollar helps.

Five dollars helps.

Ten dollars helps.

Whatever you can give helps.

It helps get these dry shower kits and critical supplies to people who are living through this nightmare in real time. It helps families who may wake up tomorrow without power, without water, without heat, without windows, without medicine, and without knowing what comes next.

Here is what your support can do:

$25 — provides an individual hygiene kit, enough for a full month of hygiene for one person.

$50 — provides an emergency family pack for a family of four during a crisis.

$150 — provides a full month of hygiene for a family of four.

Our campaign is set in Euros to support logistics from Europe. If you are donating from the United States, your bank will automatically convert the amount at the current exchange rate.

Please give what you can.

And if you cannot give, please share this letter.

Restack it.

Send it to your friends.

Post it everywhere.

Make sure the world sees what is happening tonight.

Because silence helps Putin.

Looking away helps Putin.

Forgetting Ukraine helps Putin.

And I refuse to let that happen.

I am also asking you to support this platform by becoming a paid subscriber. This work takes time, resources, sources, reporting, live coverage, and a community that refuses to be silent.

Mainstream media moves on.

We do not.

This is why Lev Remembers and Voice from Ukraine exist.

To tell the truth.

To keep Ukraine in the light.

To expose the people who are helping Putin by abandoning democracy.

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To remind the world that this is not just Ukraine’s fight. This is the fight for freedom, democracy, and human decency.

I will keep reporting.

I will keep going live.

I will keep telling the truth about Ukraine, Putin, Trump, and every person in power who has turned their back while innocent families are being terrorized.

If you want to support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And most importantly tonight, please support the GiveSendGo for Ukraine:

https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo?utm_source=share

Tonight, we pray for Ukraine.

Tonight, we stand with Ukraine.

Tonight, we pray for every child hiding underground.

Tonight, we pray for every family sitting in the dark.

Tonight, we pray for every first responder running toward the fire.

Tonight, we pray for every soldier defending the sky.

Tonight, we pray for Olexander and all of our heroes on the ground.

And tonight, we make one thing clear:

Ukraine is not alone.

Please pray for the people of Ukraine.

Please pray for the children of Ukraine.

Please pray for our heroes.

And please — do not look away.

-Lev Parnas 🙏