Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Edwin Drood's avatar
Edwin Drood
3h

Sending prayers and holding oleksander & all Ukrainians close. 💔🙏☮️

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Parker Joyce's avatar
Parker Joyce
3h

Tears flowing fast down my cheek.

From NW AR, Fayetteville. Red:The-Lady In Blue.

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