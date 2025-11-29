Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cat Lady USA's avatar
Cat Lady USA
Nov 29

PUTIN is a murderer. He cares not for human life. Very sad day in Kyiv.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sherri J (formerly SDJ)'s avatar
Sherri J (formerly SDJ)
Nov 29

My heart is for the as always stellar reporting, not for the evil horror of what is happening. Thank you for sharing this with us Lev. 💜

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture