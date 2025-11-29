Dear LevRemembers/Voice From Ukraine Family,

Tonight I’m writing to you with a heavy heart and a lot of anger.

Ukraine has just suffered one of the largest aerial attacks on Kyiv and the region since the start of the full-scale invasion. A combined strike of cruise, ballistic, and aeroballistic missiles — including Kinzhals — and hundreds of drones slammed into the capital and multiple regions across the country.

This wasn’t “just another” attack. This was a massacre-level strike designed to break a city, terrorize civilians, and send a message.

In the western part of Kyiv, the lights are out. Entire districts are without power. Water pressure has dropped across the city. Residential buildings are burning. Streets are filled with shattered glass and twisted metal. Early reports say at least two people have been killed and more than a dozen injured — that number will almost certainly go up — and we know children are among those hiding in basements and bathrooms while the sky literally explodes above them.

In the Kyiv region, Fastiv is completely without power. Six apartment buildings in the Brovary district are damaged, including one where the floor between the 8th and 9th stories collapsed. Private homes, garages, and cars have been shredded by shrapnel. Industrial and infrastructure sites have taken hits.

In Dnipropetrovsk, an infrastructure facility, a gas pipeline, and a major power line have been damaged, along with residential buildings. Explosions shook Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

This is deliberate, systematic terror — and it’s happening at the exact same time Trump’s people are trying to sell the world a fake “peace plan” that is nothing but surrender dressed up in PR.

While Kyiv was under one of the most massive attacks of this war — Kinzhals, ballistic missiles, and around 300 drones in the air — my phone started blowing up.

My sources are telling me that at the very same time Russia is terrorizing Ukrainians, Trump’s back-channel machine is in full-court press mode.

Here’s what I’m hearing:

Before heading on to meet with Putin, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled to sit down with a group of Ukrainian “delegates” in Miami. They’re being treated like clients in a real estate deal — pushed to accept a take-it-or-leave-it “peace” package that hands Putin exactly what he wants:

A frozen conflict on Russia’s terms

Effective recognition of occupied territory

A weakened, divided Ukraine

A propaganda win for Trump, who will claim he “stopped the war”

Let me be very clear:

Donald Trump does not care about the cost to Ukraine. He doesn’t care how many children are sleeping in freezing apartments without light or water tonight. He doesn’t care about the civilians buried under rubble in Kyiv, Fastiv, Brovary, Dnipro, or Kharkiv. He cares about one thing: being able to walk into the 2026 and 2028 elections saying:

“I alone brought peace. Biden and NATO failed. I fixed it.”

And to do that, he is perfectly willing to force Ukraine into a surrender that will be marketed as “peace.”

This is the part I’ve been warning you about for months.

While Russia bombs apartments and infrastructure, their disinformation machine is running a parallel operation:

Smear Zelenskyy as the obstacle to peace

Push the narrative that “corrupt Kyiv elites” are dragging out the war

Float the idea of a “more reasonable” Ukrainian government that would “work with Trump and Putin”

Quietly build support for a regime-change scenario in Kyiv — not with tanks on the streets, but with political and economic pressure from abroad

At the same time, the Trump orbit is amplifying Russian talking points in American media:

“Zelenskyy should take the deal.”

“Enough money for Ukraine.”

“Time to focus on America, not Kyiv.”

All of this is designed to do one thing: condition Americans to accept a sellout of Ukraine as ‘common sense peace.’

So when you see missiles raining down on Kyiv and, in the same news cycle, you hear about “new peace talks,” remember: Russia is trying to bomb Ukraine into submission while Trump’s team leans on Ukrainian negotiators in luxury hotels and private rooms in places like Miami.

That is not diplomacy. That is extortion under the cover of “peace.”

I’m sharing this because my sources are close to these conversations and they are frightened by what they’re hearing.

They’re telling me that:

This isn’t a real negotiation; it’s “take it or leave it.”

The message from Trump’s side is: “Accept this now or you’ll get something worse.”

The goal is not justice for Ukraine — it’s a photo op and a talking point for Trump, Witkoff, Kushner, and the oligarchs and bankers behind them.

I know how this world operates because I was part of it. I helped open doors in Kyiv for Trump’s people. I watched these same networks use money, access, and blackmail to get what they wanted.

And I’ll tell you this: if they succeed, it will not stop with Ukraine.

A victory for Putin and Trump here means every dictator, every corrupt leader, and every oligarch learns the same lesson:

Bomb civilians. Spread disinformation. Buy off a few “politicians.” Get the deal you want.

Tonight, while Kyiv burns and sits in the dark, the easiest thing in the world would be to doom-scroll, shake our heads, and move on.

We can’t do that.

This community — our LevRemembers/Voice From Ukraine family — has a job:

Tell the truth that mainstream media still won’t say out loud:

That Trump’s so-called “peace plan” is a surrender plan, backed by Russian disinformation and Trump-linked billionaires working the back channels. Stand with Ukrainians who are literally under fire while these deals are being drafted in Miami. Help me keep exposing this network — Trump, Witkoff, Kushner, the oligarchs” the whole architecture that treats Ukraine like a real estate parcel instead of a sovereign country full of human beings.

I’m risking a lot to bring you this information from inside these circles. It’s not just Trump anymore — it’s Putin, his intelligence services, and powerful people with deep pockets who do not want this story told.

I cannot do this alone.

If you’re reading this, you are already part of this movement. Now I’m asking you to go one step further:

👉 Become a paid subscriber to this Substack so we can keep building an independent platform that Trump, Putin, and their friends can’t control. Paid subscribers can come up live, ask questions, and be part of the real-time conversation as we break these stories.

👉 Support the mission financially if you’re able:

And with your help, Alex continues to deliver much-needed aid deep into Ukraine — from generators, power banks, food, and medical supplies to the basic essentials for families who have lost everything in these attacks.

Please, if you can, keep supporting our GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/ea39ae17e

so he can keep moving, keep driving, and keep showing up for the people Putin is trying to break.

👉 Grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy at https://levremembers.com

This is the book Trump never wanted you to read — the blueprint of exactly the kind of back-channel deals we’re watching play out right now in real time.

👉 Share this letter.

Post it, re-stack it, talk about it. The more people understand what’s really happening, the harder it becomes for them to sell this surrender as “peace.”

I promise you this: as long as I have a voice and this community behind me, I will not stop exposing these deals or the people behind them. I was part of making MAGA. Now I’m doing everything I can to help dismantle it — and to stop Trump and Putin from carving up Ukraine like a property map.

For the people under fire in Kyiv tonight.

For every family sitting in the dark, listening to the sound of drones overhead.

For our democracy here at home.

Stay with me. Stand with Ukraine. Let’s keep fighting — together.

With love and determination,

-Lev Parnas