The media is screaming about Trump “sending Homan,” spinning Minnesota, pretending he’s cleaning things up, pretending he’s restoring order. It’s all noise. It’s distraction. It’s chaos by design.

But the real story? The story that should be wall-to-wall everywhere right now?

It’s what just happened in Fulton County, Georgia—and what it signals about where this country is headed next.

Because the FBI executed a search at the Fulton County elections office and took boxes of election materials tied to 2020—ballots, tabulator records, election documentation.

And what turned this from alarming… to absolutely explosive…

…is that Tulsi Gabbard—now serving as Director of National Intelligence—was seen at the site while the FBI was executing that warrant.

Let that sink in.

That is not normal.

That is not routine.

That is not “standard procedure.”

That is a signal.

And I’m going to tell you right now: this is exactly what I’ve been warning about for over seven months.

I’ve said this over and over again, and I’m going to say it again as clearly as I can:

Trump’s number one objective is to win the midterms by any means possible.

His objective is to cancel elections, fix elections, intimidate elections, or steal elections—whatever he needs to do to stay in power.

Because he knows the truth.

He knows the country is against him.

He knows the polls are against him.

He knows the momentum is against him.

So what does he do?

He doesn’t adjust policy.

He doesn’t change course.

He doesn’t listen to the people.

He doubles down on authoritarianism.

And this Fulton County move—this raid, these boxes, this secrecy—this is what it looks like when the machinery starts turning.

Here’s what transpired earlier today:

The FBI executed a search warrant connected to election materials in Fulton County, Georgia.

Investigators took boxes of materials tied to the 2020 election—ballots and related records.

Details about the warrant and the case are not being publicly spelled out, which is fueling a firestorm.

And again—Tulsi Gabbard was on the scene, which has triggered major political alarm.

Now let me say this plainly:

When the public can’t see the warrant…

When the public can’t see the evidence…

When chain-of-custody becomes a question…

When election materials start moving behind closed doors…

You don’t just have an “investigation.”

You have an opportunity for manipulation.

And once that information gets into the wrong hands, we all know what comes next:

Scrubbing.

Planting.

Rewriting the narrative.

Turning “data” into propaganda.

Turning “records” into weapons.

Now I’m going to be careful here, because there are things I can’t put out recklessly.

But I’m going to say this:

Tulsi Gabbard is the DNI — national security is literally her job — yet when Russia-Ukraine, the Middle East, and major global crises are dominating the headlines, she’s nowhere to be found. And my sources inside the circle are telling me why: she’s been working quietly behind the scenes on Trump’s real mission — so-called “election reform.” But let’s call it what it is: a plan to control elections, fix the rules, and rig the system before the midterms even happen. That’s why seeing her tied to what’s unfolding in Fulton County matters so much — because this isn’t about protecting democracy, it’s about building the machinery to keep Trump in power no matter what the voters decide.

And when you combine that with what happened in Fulton County?

This isn’t about “election reform.”

This is about election control.

This is about collecting leverage.

This is about building a narrative.

This is about creating justification for new rules.

This is about changing laws based on a story they plan to manufacture.

Because once they’ve got the boxes, once they’ve got the records, once they’ve got the files…

You don’t know what happens next.

And I’m telling you—this looks and feels exactly like what we’ve seen in other areas: The Epstein Files

Once it’s in their hands, it becomes whatever they need it to be.

While the country is watching Trump stir chaos in Minnesota…

While people debate ICE operations…

While they pretend “Homan is the solution” when he’s actually the escalation…

Trump isn’t retreating.

He’s regrouping.

He’s shifting the spotlight so the media chases the circus—while the real play moves in the shadows.

And while he’s praising Putin…

while he’s pressuring Ukraine…

while he’s stealing from the Venezuelan people and calling it “aid” or “policy”…

the real objective at home is Project 2025.

Because Project 2025 isn’t a slogan.

It’s a blueprint for power.

And for Project 2025 to succeed, they need one thing above all:

Control of the midterms.

Not persuasion.

Not popularity.

Not policy.

Control.

This Is Why We Can’t Look Away

This Fulton County raid should be treated like a five-alarm fire.

Because if you let them normalize this—if you let them condition the public to accept federal power grabbing election materials under secrecy, while political operatives hover around it—

then the next step becomes easy.

And the step after that becomes inevitable.

This is how democracies don’t collapse overnight.

They collapse through process.

Through paperwork.

Through “reform.”

Through “security.”

Through sealed warrants and quiet seizures that never get fully explained.

And by the time the public realizes what happened?

It’s already done.

Now listen closely.

There is one thing that still cuts through the noise.

One thing that still unites people left, right, center—people who disagree on everything else.

And that’s the truth about the Epstein network and the people who protected it.

Because once people see how the powerful protected predators…

they understand the bigger pattern:

It’s not Democrat vs Republican.

It’s accountability vs corruption.

It’s the people vs the machine.

