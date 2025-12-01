Dear Lev Remembers family,

As you’re reading this, a quiet war council is forming inside the Oval Office.

My sources are telling me that tonight, Donald Trump is hosting a high-stakes meeting on Venezuela with:

General Kane

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Political fixer Susie Wiles

And other die-hard loyalists from Trump’s inner circle

This is not a normal policy briefing.

This meeting is happening after a phone call Trump had earlier with Maduro that did not go the way he expected. The word coming back to me is simple: Trump is angry and looking for a move.

You’re going to hear the usual cover story soon — “drugs,” “cartels,” “protecting American security.”

Let me tell you the truth:

This is not about drugs. This is not about democracy. This is about controlling Venezuelan oil and who gets rich off it.

And I’m not saying that as a pundit.

I’m saying it as someone who was in the room the last time they tried this.

I Was Inside the Venezuela Oil Deal in 2019

Back in 2019, under Trump, this same crowd ran the exact same playbook.

I wasn’t watching from the sidelines.

I was part of it.

I was working with:

Rudy Giuliani

Congressman Pete Sessions

Powerful Republican donors

And key members of Trump’s inner circle

We weren’t talking about freedom. We weren’t talking about human rights.

We were talking about oil — specifically, a deal for roughly two billion barrels of oil from PDVSA, Venezuela’s state oil company.

The plan was as corrupt as it was simple:

Give Nicolás Maduro a “soft landing” — a safe way out, protections, guarantees.

In exchange, Trump-aligned insiders would lock up control over a massive share of Venezuelan oil.

Trump’s friends, donors, and fixers would walk away with contracts and leverage.

The Venezuelan people — and the American public — would be left in the dark.

I personally took part in a call with Maduro as part of those back-channel talks.

This is not theory. This was real, it was moving, and it was being driven from inside Trump world.

And here’s what most people don’t know: it almost worked. We didn’t just talk about a deal — we actually got a contract signed. The paperwork was done, the structure was in place, and Trump’s orbit was already circling those billions of barrels like they were locked up. The only thing we couldn’t pull off was giving Maduro the “soft landing” we’d promised him in exchange. I still have that contract, and when you see it, you’ll understand this was never some abstract policy idea — it was a real blueprint to seize Venezuela’s oil for Trump’s inner circle.

So why didn’t it happen?

Not because anyone “found their conscience.”

It blew up because John Bolton and the hawks decided they wanted a more aggressive path — maximum pressure, regime change, even military options.

Bolton pulled the plug on the back-channel deal and backed the more public, hard-line approach.

This Time There Is No Bolton, No Pompeo – Only Enablers

Look at who’s in the Oval Office tonight:

Pete Hegseth — true-believer loyalist

Marco Rubio — the self-appointed Venezuela hawk

General Kane — the military muscle

Susie Wiles — the political power broker

No Bolton. No Pompeo.

No one who even pretends to be a check.

These are not guardrails.

These are accelerants.

I know these people.

I was around them.

I sat in those rooms where foreign policy was treated like a real estate deal: “What’s the asset, who controls it, how do we get our share?”

When they look at Venezuela, they don’t first see 30 million people living under a dictator.

They see:

Oil fields

Shipping routes

Refineries

Contracts

Leverage

And tonight they will be sitting in the Oval Office talking about how to turn all of that into a Trump-world jackpot.

The Cover Story vs. The Real Agenda

Here’s how this script goes — I’ve watched it before:

Step 1: Create the crisis frame.

You’ll hear about “narco-terrorists,” “drug routes,” “threats to America,” and “protecting the homeland.”

Step 2: Justify escalation.

Once the narrative is set, they can talk about drone strikes, “limited” operations, blockades, or other military options — all under the banner of “fighting drugs.”

Step 3: Carve up the prize.

Behind the scenes, the question becomes: who gets the oil, who gets the contracts, and who becomes the middleman between Venezuelan crude and the world.

That’s what we were working on in 2019.

That’s what I see them moving toward now.

My sources are telling me that tonight’s meeting is about Venezuela’s future — but the subtext is who controls Venezuelan oil if Maduro is weakened, toppled, or pressured into a deal.

They’ll talk about cartels for the cameras.

They’ll talk about oil in private.

Why I’m Warning You Before the Press Conferences

By the time they step to the microphones, the decisions will already be made.

You’ll see:

Carefully scripted press conferences

Talking points about “protecting the hemisphere”

Panels debating tactics and polls, not who profits from the oil

This is why I’m writing to you now, before the “official story” is rolled out.

Because:

I still have sources inside this world.

I still understand how Trump’s network thinks and moves.

And I still carry the responsibility of having once helped build this machine.

I helped create MAGA. Now I’m doing everything I can to stop what comes next.

I know exactly how dangerous it is when Trump is cornered, surrounded by enablers, and eyeing a foreign crisis as a way out — politically, financially, and legally.

This Community Is Our Early Warning System

This is why Lev Remembers and Voice from Ukraine exist.

Not to entertain you.

Not to chase clout.

But to:

Expose how power really operates behind closed doors

Connect the dots between Trump, oil, autocrats, and war

Warn you before they spin it on TV

I’m risking a lot to bring you this level of detail — in real time, with names, with context, and with my own role on the record.

This is not just another newsletter.

This is a movement and an early warning system.

What I Need From You Tonight

If you’re still reading, you are part of the family/movement that sees past the headlines.

Now I need you to act with me — not tomorrow, now:

Put direct pressure on Congress.

Call your member of Congress and both of your Senators. Tell them you know what’s really going on — that this is not about drugs, not about “protecting the hemisphere,” but about corruption and control of Venezuelan oil.

Tell them: “I’ve seen Lev Parnas’ warning. I know this is about oil contracts and Trump’s inner circle, and I don’t want my country dragged into another dirty scheme.”

Share this letter with their offices by email and social media. Make sure they can’t pretend they didn’t know.

Spread this letter everywhere.

Share it with your friends, family, group chats, social media, and anyone who still believes the talking points. The more people understand this is about oil and corruption, the harder it is for them to sell it as a “drug war.”

Tonight, while they sit in the Oval Office plotting how to turn Venezuela into a bargaining chip and an oil bonanza, I’m keeping my promise to you:

Before they walk up to the microphones, before the press conferences, before the spin — I will bring you the names, the rooms, and the deals they don’t want you to see.

Stay with me.

Stay loud.

Stay fearless.

Lev