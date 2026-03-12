For the past several days I’ve been on the phone with sources — people who still operate in the same networks I once sat in rooms with.

People who understand how power really moves behind the curtain.

What they’re telling me paints a far more dangerous picture than what you’re hearing on television.

Because while the media is focused on headlines about bombing campaigns and geopolitical tension, something else is happening quietly behind the scenes.

And it tells you something very important.

This war is not ending anytime soon.

In fact, the opposite is happening.

It’s expanding.

The Florida Meeting That Should Be Front Page News

A meeting took place in Florida between representatives tied directly to Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Steve Witkoff — the President’s special envoy — confirmed he met with a Russian delegation led by Kirill Dmitriev, one of Putin’s most trusted negotiators.

The American side of the meeting included:

Jared Kushner

Steve Witkoff

Josh Gruenbaum from the U.S. General Services Administration

This same group also traveled to Moscow earlier this year.

Now they’re meeting again — this time in Miami.

The official explanation is vague.

“Economic cooperation.”

But according to sources familiar with these conversations, the real subject goes far beyond diplomacy.

The conversations revolve around energy power and geopolitical leverage.

And the key word being discussed in these circles is one I’ve warned about since the day I joined Substack.

Nord Stream.

The Real Objective: Energy Control Over Europe

According to sources close to the negotiations, the discussions revolve around re-establishing Russian energy dominance in Western Europe.

The mechanism?

Reviving and restructuring energy infrastructure tied to the Nord Stream pipeline system.

If that happens, Europe could once again become dependent on Russian gas.

That would hand Vladimir Putin enormous leverage over Western economies.

And it would undo years of strategic shifts that occurred after Russia invaded Ukraine.

This is the same type of shadow diplomacy I exposed in my book Shadow Diplomacy.

And once again, we’re seeing the same players.

The same networks.

The same back-channel conversations.

Meanwhile — A War Trump Was Not Prepared For

While these talks are happening quietly in Florida, the war involving Iran is escalating in ways that many Americans still don’t fully understand.

For nearly two weeks, the United States and Israel have carried out sustained bombing campaigns.

Donald Trump even declared that there is “almost nothing left to bomb in Iran.”

But that statement reveals the biggest miscalculation of all.

Because while the United States and Israel are using billion-dollar weapons systems…

Iran is fighting a completely different type of war.

Drone warfare.

Cheap.

Mass-produced.

And incredibly difficult to stop.

Iran has stockpiled massive quantities of drones and unmanned systems that cost a fraction of traditional weapons.

According to regional intelligence sources, these drones are now being deployed across multiple fronts — creating widespread damage throughout the region.

And this is happening while Russia and China quietly provide financial support, intelligence coordination, and strategic backing.

Which means the United States is now caught in a multi-front geopolitical confrontation that Trump was clearly not prepared for.

The War Is Entering a New Phase

And here is another piece of breaking news the media is barely discussing.

According to reporting from the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump Jr. and his brothers have now invested in a new drone manufacturing company called Powerus.

The company plans to produce more than 10,000 aerial and maritime drones per month.

Powerus has already acquired several smaller companies and is negotiating deals with Ukrainian drone manufacturers to license or acquire their technology for production in the United States.

Let that sink in.

While politicians talk publicly about peace negotiations…

Behind the scenes, Trumps family and inner’s circle are making massive investments into drone production tied directly to the war in Iran.

This isn’t the behavior of people who believe the war is ending soon.

This is preparation for the next phase of modern warfare.

Drone warfare is rapidly becoming the defining military technology of this century.

And the scale of these investments signals something important:

The conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East — and the broader geopolitical confrontation surrounding it — is likely to continue for years.

Not months.

Years.

The Other Dangerous Development

There’s another issue that security officials are increasingly worried about.

Iran’s military doctrine has evolved.

According to intelligence sources, Iran has developed decentralized militant networks — operatives trained to act independently once activated.

In other words:

Cells that do not rely on centralized command.

Cells that can operate anywhere.

Cells designed to attack targets across the world.

If that assessment proves accurate, it means the risk of sleeper-cell style operations has increased dramatically.

Which means the consequences of this conflict could reach far beyond the Middle East.

Putin Played Trump

From everything my sources are telling me, one conclusion becomes impossible to ignore.

Putin played Donald Trump.

And he played him masterfully.

Trump believed he could control global geopolitics like a business negotiation.

But geopolitics isn’t a real estate deal.

Putin used every tool available — leverage, pressure, kompromat, and influence.

Including vulnerabilities tied to networks many of us have warned about for years.

Trump believed he could outmaneuver everyone.

Instead, he walked the United States — and much of the world — into a geopolitical trap.

And now we are watching the consequences unfold.

Why I’m Running for Congress

This is exactly why I stepped forward and decided to run for Congress.

Because I know how these networks operate.

I sat at those tables.

I watched these deals being discussed.

And I understand what happens when people who do not understand global power dynamics start playing with them.

Right now our country is being led into chaos by people who think geopolitics is just another business deal.

It’s not.

It’s war.

It’s global security.

And it’s the future of democracy.

The American people deserve leaders who understand what is actually happening behind the scenes.

That’s why I’m running.

Not just for Florida’s 27th District.

But for everyone who believes our country deserves truth and accountability.

